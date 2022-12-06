Read full article on original website
Banijay & European broadcasters option trio of Red Arrow Int’l formats
Banijay and broadcasters across Europe have optioned the rights to a trio of unscripted formats from Red Arrow Studios International, including Love For The Ages, Old People’s Home For Teenagers and Hold The Front Page. Relationship format Love For The Ages has been optioned by ZPR Media in Poland...
Newen Connect adds France TV & NBCU alum to factual distribution team
TF1-owned French distributor Newen Connect has appointed former France TV Distribution and NBCUniversal exec Camille Serra to its factual distribution team. Reporting to Newen Connect’s SVP of factual distribution, Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, Serra will responsible for developing the sales activity in US, English-speaking Canada, Japan, German-speaking Europe and Eastern Europe and will also oversee sales and pre-sales in Scandinavia.
Chorus Boy Productions expands creative team & extends Disney deal
Disney Brand Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner, which is behind Disney+ titles including High School Musical: The Series and Better Nate Than Ever. At the same time, Federle has appointed two new creative executives to the prodco, with Bronwyn...
Tiger Aspect inks deal with ‘PhoneShop’ creator & expands development team
Banijay UK label Tiger Aspect has signed Phil Bowker, creator of Channel 4 comedy PhoneShop, to an exclusive first-look deal, and expanded its development team with four new appointments. David Simpson heads up comedy at Tiger Aspect, with the company behind titles including Man Like Mobeen, Bad Education, Mr Bean...
Lionsgate TV inks overall deal with ‘Mrs America’ showrunner Dahvi Waller
Lionsgate TV Group in the US has inked a multi-year overall deal with Mrs America showrunner Dahvi Waller and her new Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been appointed to serve as Waller’s head of development at the newly-formed production company, which will create scripted TV series for Lionsgae under the terms of the new agreement.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities, […]
Exclusive: Streamers push back as European Commission explores origins of EU content
Netflix, HBO Max and other streamers operating across Europe could see their content quotas being overhauled after the European Commission (EC) began preparatory moves to explore what constitutes ‘European’ programming, TBI has learned. Regulations first proposed in 2018 and enacted last year mean streamers must ensure a minimum...
UK accelerator Indielab expands team ahead of GrowthLab event
Indielab, the UK accelerator programme organisation, has made five new appointments as it looks to expand its operations and launch its GrowthLab event next year. As recently reported, GrowthLab is a new industry event dedicated to promoting growth for UK indies, which will be held in London in February. TBI will act as the exclusive media partner for the event.
Exclusive: CEE pay-TV revenues & subs to out-perform online video for next five years
Pay-TV revenues and subscriber numbers will continue to exceed those for online services in CEE over the next five years, according to research powerhouse Omdia. The findings were shared today in a presentation at NEM Zagreb by Omdia’s senior research director for media & entertainment, Maria Rua Aguete, who revealed that pay-TV revenue is predicted to hit $8.8bn in 2027, far exceeding the $3.3bn for online video.
Netflix picks up CBC/HBO Max comedy ‘Sort Of’ for Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines
Netflix has acquired the rights to the CBC/HBO Max comedy series Sort Of for Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. The deal with UK distributor Abacus Media Rights, an Amcomri Entertainment company, was brokered by Still Road Media and announced at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore. Produced by Sienna Films,...
Singapore’s IMDA launches $3.7m virtual production fund
Singapore government agency Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has launched a $5m (£3.7m) virtual production fund. The fund will help to support the local media industry to develop the capabilities they need to make use of virtual production technology. IMDA is working to develop talent that is skilled in...
Int’l producers explore European coproduction regulation as model’s popularity soars
Global coproductions will become increasingly important as streamers and broadcasters find budgets squeezed but pan-European regulation could help to ease the process, according to leading execs here at NEM Zagreb. Danna Stern, the former MD of Fauda producer Yes Studios, said that combining budgets had become a vital method for...
BBC’s Mark Brownlow to depart after 28 years to join Plimsoll’s natural history unit
UK-based Plimsoll Productions has hired Blue Planet II producer Mark Brownlow, who is leaving the BBC after almost 30 years to work across the ITV Studios-owned firm’s burgeoning factual slate. Brownlow, whose hiring follows the recent addition of Alan Eyres as head of Plimsoll USA, will become an executive...
TBI Weekly: Key takeaways from Asia TV Forum & NEM Zagreb
SVOD vs pay-TV Just today, TBI revealed that Netflix, HBO Max and other streamers operating across Europe could see their content quotas being overhauled after the European Commission began preparatory moves to explore what constitutes ‘European’ programming. Regulations first proposed in 2018 and enacted last year mean streamers...
Malaysia’s Astro to adapt ITV drama ‘Liar’ with Double Vision
Astro in Malaysia has ordered a local adaptation of Liar, the UK drama about two people whose initial attraction has far reaching consequences. The Malaysian version will be produced by Double Vision, following a deal with format distributor All3Media International, which has also acquired the rights to the finished series. The series is expected to debut on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO in March 2023.
Yellow Bird UK & Hot Coals to adapt Nell Pattison crime trilogy
Banijay UK label Yellow Bird and Hot Coals Productions have partnered to develop and co-produce a drama series based on a trio of crime novels by author Nell Pattison. The two companies will adapt The Silent House, Silent Night and The Silent Suspect for the screen, with screenwriter Glen Laker attached as showrunner.
Virgin Media TV content director plans new year exit
Bill Malone, the director of content at Irish comcaster Virgin Media Television, will step down in the new year after six years leading the company’s programming strategy. Announcing his exit in a memo to colleagues, Malone said that he was “immensely proud” of the work done during his time at the company and highlighted some of Virgin Media Television’s international success stories, such as the drama Blood and the documentary Finding Jack Charlton, as well as shows like The Guards: Inside The K and Gogglebox Ireland.
