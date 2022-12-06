Read full article on original website
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Elon Musk says free employee lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal because 'almost no one' was in the office
Elon Musk said Sunday that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal. He said badge-in records at the San Francisco office showed average occupancy below 10%. A former Twitter employee said spend on breakfast and lunch was $20-25 per person. Elon Musk said Sunday...
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Elon Musk's Twitter disaster
Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk's joke about putting the cocaine back in Coca-Cola has been framed and hung in the lobby at Twitter's HQ, staffer says
Musk joked in April about putting cocaine back in Coke soon after he initially agreed to buy Twitter.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
