New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO