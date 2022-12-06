Read full article on original website
Weekly Covid Update
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases in Wayne County this past week, a slight increase from last week’s total. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland Area, Pulaski County had the most with 43 cases, McCreary County had 29, Russell County reported 16 cases, and Clinton County had 7 cases.
Average Kentucky Teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
(WKYT) – A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran of...
Number of Local Juveniles behind bars Decreases
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Wayne County in the number of incarcerated youth ages 10-17. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Wayne County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 28.2 per 1,000 children in the years 2014-2016, to 9.2 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
