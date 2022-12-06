Read full article on original website
Tree honors veterans this holiday season
On Nov. 26 a tree lighting at the Richford Plaza in Richford kicked off the holiday season, while honoring veterans. The tree, which was installed just one day prior at the plaza, was lit up last Saturday, with bulbs gracing it to offer a special meaning. Dawn Potter and her...
Ballroom Dance Lessons continue on Wednesdays at the Owego Elks Lodge
Want to learn how to dance and not just sway to the music? Wednesday night dance lessons at the Owego Elks Lodge might be for you!. Join Tim and Peggy Sayers as they continue monthly dance lessons on Wednesday nights, at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Lessons last an hour, followed by a session of open dance for practice.
Vestal seniors to host holiday wreath auction
Seniors at The Hearth at Castle Gardens. an Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Vestal, are gearing up for their 9th Annual "Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration."
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
Broome County Holiday Artisan Market begins tomorrow
This weekend, the Broome County Regional Farmer's market is showing off local business talent at the Holiday Artisan Market.
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week
Greetings to you kitty lovers out there, my name is Pepper and I am a little girl that came from a colony with 13 other cats in Candor. Fortunately this nice lady by the name of Gail came and rescued me. I was supposed to be a trap / neuter...
Family tradition of giving
Last Saturday, Franz Family members and others from the community gathered at Hyde Park in Owego for the 10th Annual Franz Family 5K Run / Walk around “The Flats”. Gathering for a 9 a.m. registration, family members and friends arrived in running shoes and on bicycles, and even 4-year-old Nick arrived with a battery operated John Deere.
Holiday carousel and ice skating at Recreation Park
On Saturday, December 10th, the City of Binghamton will host a free Holiday Carousel Event at Recreation Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
The Broome County Arts Council is moving locations
In just a couple weeks, the Broome County Arts Council will move back into downtown Binghamton.
Gallery Forty-One announces December Member of the Month
This December, Gallery Forty-One recognizes Janet Bunnell as Member of the Month. Janet has enjoyed expressing herself creatively in collage art. Her inspiration comes from boxes of old magazines and vintage books that she has accumulated over the years, much of it coming from Riverow Book Shop in Owego. It...
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Vehicle & miscellaneous property auction coming to Southport Correctional Facility
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week. The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at […]
100 Years Ago: December 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Mr. Willis Sharpe Kilmer announced today that the annual Christmas dinner for Binghamton newsboys will be held again this year. This is the 20th year the party has been held, and it’s open to every boy in Binghamton who sells or delivers newspapers.
Ground broken on Northside Place in Corning
CORNING, (WENY) -- Rochester-based Riedman Companies is making progress on developing the housing project at the site of the former Northside Blodgett Middle School. On Wednesday, officials broke ground on construction, kicking off building the community of 25 single-family rental homes. “We felt we needed to hit the pause button,...
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Binghamton Women Helps Ring in Christmas Spirit for Over 25 Years
The sound of a bell ringing outside your local grocery store usually means one thing -- it's the holiday season. It's a time for giving and helping others. No better example embodies that than Barbara Rhoden, a Binghamton resident who's been a Salvation Army Bell Ringer since 1996. "A friend...
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
Local Editor, Publisher and Historian to introduce two new book releases
The foundational history of the Susquehanna Valley and Tioga County is revealed in two newly published books; Charles Pumpelly Avery’s “The Susquehanna Valley, from its Indian and Pioneer History” and William F. Warner’s “Centennial History of Tioga County, NY, 1784 to 1876”. The Riverow Bookstore, located at the corner of Front and Lake Streets in the Village of Owego, will host a book signing by the Editor and Publisher Peter C. Gordon on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
