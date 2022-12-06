MANKATO, Minn. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting someone near a hospital in Mankato, causing it to go into lockdown, started Tuesday.According to the city, police responded to the area of Echo Street across from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus for a report of a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect knew each other, authorities say.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in the shooting.Police say the suspect has out-of-state felony convictions for first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

