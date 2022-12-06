Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business
A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
KEYC
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Updated: 6 hours ago. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom police investigate break-in, theft
A DeWalt half-inch drill is missing and police are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1300 block of Third Avenue in Windom. According to the report, which was received by police last week, the date of the theft is a bit unclear. Police were told only that it occurred sometime within the past three weeks.
Trial starts for man accused of shooting near Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- The trial for a man accused of shooting someone near a hospital in Mankato, causing it to go into lockdown, started Tuesday.According to the city, police responded to the area of Echo Street across from the Mayo Clinic hospital campus for a report of a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect knew each other, authorities say.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said that a number of brightly-colored fentanyl pills were found at one of the residences involved in the shooting.Police say the suspect has out-of-state felony convictions for first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
klfdradio.com
Renville County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned out car on Sunday. At around 1 p.m. Sunday the sheriff’s office got a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81000 block of 370th Street – about a mile west of Bird Island.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
klfdradio.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
kfgo.com
Two hurt after rear end crash involving a school bus
ATWATER, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Two people were hurt after a pickup rear ended a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said the bus and pickup were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school bus slowed to make a left turn and the pickup ran into the back of it.
kduz.com
No Agreement in Renville Co Murder Case
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A settlement conference was held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect 19-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. No agreement was reached, and another settlement conference is scheduled for February 6th. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
willmarradio.com
Willmar water rates going up to pay for new water treatment plant
(Willmar MN-) Willmar residents will be seeing a water rate increase of 20% next year. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says it is necessary to help pay for a new water treatment plant going up in northeast Willmar. Valiant says the increase will be on the February utility bill, and is part of a 4-year rate increase. Next year the rates will go up another 5%, then 4%, then 3. The city had asked the legislature for bonding money to help with the project but lawmakers failed to get one passed this year...
willmarradio.com
Oftedahl suffered broken neck, can still move arms and legs
(Las Vegas NV-) The Kansas City Star has published an update on the condition of 28-year-old Reid Oftedahl of Raymond who was injured in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas last Friday. The paper says " Oftedahl is a member of the Midwest Agri-Commodities team, which said he suffered “a small brain bleed and fractured C7” during the incident. The team said the bull rider is still able to move all of his extremities . He has a very long road ahead."
Southern Minnesota News
One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.
One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
KEYC
The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is on Mankato’s community investment plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kern bridge is set to be re-installed in Mankato. The cost to re-install the historic bridge, which dates back to 1873, is $3.8 million. The Federal government is covering 80 percent of the cost of the cost. The city of Mankato will cover $900,000 of the cost.
