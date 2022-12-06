Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga stuns fans with ‘Wednesday’ dance trend TikTok video
Lady Gaga recreated the iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance that’s going viral on TikTok, and fans absolutely loved the star’s take on the trend. Since its release in November of this year, the internet has been obsessed with Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ inspired by the iconic character of the same name from The Addams Family.
Dr Disrespect mocks “crybaby” TimTheTatman & CouRage after Warzone 2 complaints
YouTube streamer DrDisrespect has poked fun at TimTheTatman and CouRageJD for their “crybaby” complaints on their Warzone 2. With so much to do and explore, fans are just about getting used to Warzone 2 and its new map Al Mazrah. The battle royale sequel has introduced many new features, and even improved and upgraded old systems.
Andrew Tate roasts Adin Ross’s Twitch career: “How are you famous?”
Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross met up with controversial commentator Andrew Tate — but it looks like the internet’s resident ‘Top G’ wasn’t too impressed with Adin’s career. Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent streamers. Boasting over 7 million followers, he’s one...
Addison Rae finally responds to Euphoria casting rumors
TikTok star Addison Rae has given her reaction after rumors spread that she may be potentially cast in season three of hit coming-of-age drama series Euphoria. Addison Rae may have gotten her start on TikTok, but she’s breaking into Hollywood with a bang following her acting debut in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ last year.
Kai Cenat loses his mind after SZA posts his Twitch clip on Instagram
Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat couldn’t contain his excitement after R&B singer SZA posted a clip from his stream to her Instagram stories. Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Boasting over 3 million followers on the platform, he’s also the site’s most-subscribed creator for all languages, successfully beating out xQc in October 2022.
Aceu stuns viewers with mind-blowing Apex Legends 1v3 before quitting anyway
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has stunned his Twitch viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 clutch, only to casually leave the match in question seconds after. Despite no longer competing in the ALGS, Aceu is known as one of the most talented Apex Legends players on the planet.
Flute Guy is jazzed about the love he got for viral Game Awards performance
The 2022 Game Awards spawned a few viral moments, but no one took over Twitter quite like #FluteGuy — and it looks like he’s pretty pumped about all the love he got online. Once a year, The Game Awards recognize the industry’s best and brightest releases, doling out...
Ludwig crowned Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2022
Streaming star Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren scooped up the content creator of the year award at The Game Awards, and it’s safe to say he’s pleased about it. With 2022 coming to a close, and 2023 just around the corner, we’ve hit that part of the calendar where the gaming industry starts celebrating the year that was.
