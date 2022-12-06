Bill Malone, the director of content at Irish comcaster Virgin Media Television, will step down in the new year after six years leading the company’s programming strategy. Announcing his exit in a memo to colleagues, Malone said that he was “immensely proud” of the work done during his time at the company and highlighted some of Virgin Media Television’s international success stories, such as the drama Blood and the documentary Finding Jack Charlton, as well as shows like The Guards: Inside The K and Gogglebox Ireland.

