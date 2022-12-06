Read full article on original website
Related
tbivision.com
Lionsgate TV inks overall deal with ‘Mrs America’ showrunner Dahvi Waller
Lionsgate TV Group in the US has inked a multi-year overall deal with Mrs America showrunner Dahvi Waller and her new Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been appointed to serve as Waller’s head of development at the newly-formed production company, which will create scripted TV series for Lionsgae under the terms of the new agreement.
tbivision.com
Newen Connect adds France TV & NBCU alum to factual distribution team
TF1-owned French distributor Newen Connect has appointed former France TV Distribution and NBCUniversal exec Camille Serra to its factual distribution team. Reporting to Newen Connect’s SVP of factual distribution, Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, Serra will responsible for developing the sales activity in US, English-speaking Canada, Japan, German-speaking Europe and Eastern Europe and will also oversee sales and pre-sales in Scandinavia.
tbivision.com
BBC’s Mark Brownlow to depart after 28 years to join Plimsoll’s natural history unit
UK-based Plimsoll Productions has hired Blue Planet II producer Mark Brownlow, who is leaving the BBC after almost 30 years to work across the ITV Studios-owned firm’s burgeoning factual slate. Brownlow, whose hiring follows the recent addition of Alan Eyres as head of Plimsoll USA, will become an executive...
tbivision.com
Chorus Boy Productions expands creative team & extends Disney deal
Disney Brand Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner, which is behind Disney+ titles including High School Musical: The Series and Better Nate Than Ever. At the same time, Federle has appointed two new creative executives to the prodco, with Bronwyn...
tbivision.com
Virgin Media TV content director plans new year exit
Bill Malone, the director of content at Irish comcaster Virgin Media Television, will step down in the new year after six years leading the company’s programming strategy. Announcing his exit in a memo to colleagues, Malone said that he was “immensely proud” of the work done during his time at the company and highlighted some of Virgin Media Television’s international success stories, such as the drama Blood and the documentary Finding Jack Charlton, as well as shows like The Guards: Inside The K and Gogglebox Ireland.
tbivision.com
Apple TV+ reunites ‘Black Bird’ team for podcast-inspired drama ‘Firebug’
Apple TV+ has ordered Firebug a new drama series starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton that reunites the team behind the limited drama Black Bird. Hailing from creator Dennis Lehane and produced by Apple Studios, the series will also see the return of exec producers Richard Plepler for Eden Productions, Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin for Imperative Entertainment.
tbivision.com
Netflix picks up CBC/HBO Max comedy ‘Sort Of’ for Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines
Netflix has acquired the rights to the CBC/HBO Max comedy series Sort Of for Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. The deal with UK distributor Abacus Media Rights, an Amcomri Entertainment company, was brokered by Still Road Media and announced at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore. Produced by Sienna Films,...
tbivision.com
Yellow Bird UK & Hot Coals to adapt Nell Pattison crime trilogy
Banijay UK label Yellow Bird and Hot Coals Productions have partnered to develop and co-produce a drama series based on a trio of crime novels by author Nell Pattison. The two companies will adapt The Silent House, Silent Night and The Silent Suspect for the screen, with screenwriter Glen Laker attached as showrunner.
tbivision.com
Tiger Aspect inks deal with ‘PhoneShop’ creator & expands development team
Banijay UK label Tiger Aspect has signed Phil Bowker, creator of Channel 4 comedy PhoneShop, to an exclusive first-look deal, and expanded its development team with four new appointments. David Simpson heads up comedy at Tiger Aspect, with the company behind titles including Man Like Mobeen, Bad Education, Mr Bean...
Comments / 0