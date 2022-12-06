ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Recall alert: Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d1yu_0jZ2TScX00

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf lunch meat.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued the recall because the products may have been cross-contaminated with under-processed items.

The company recalled about 2,400 pounds of processed meat which had been processed on the same equipment as a product that had been under-processed without cleaning the machines between runs, the USDA said.

The lunch meat was made on Oct. 10, 2022, and came in a 16-oz. rigid vacuum pack labeled with “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” printed on the label. They also have the establishment number “EST. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled meat was shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia before being sent to stores.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions but the FSIS is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers. If you have the product, you’re being told to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Popculture

Shredded Cheese Recalled

Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese

At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Local Profile

H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Popculture

Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic

Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
MISSOURI STATE
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Popculture

Liquer Recall Issued

Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Wyoming News

Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
foodsafetynews.com

Bulk flour recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has given updated information on an Ardent Mills LLC recall of 126,900 pounds of BBU Fine Whole Wheat Flour over the potential of small pieces of metal in the product. The potential to contain small pieces of stainless steel from a piece of milling equipment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy