ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
worldboxingnews.net

When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos

There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
worldboxingnews.net

Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”

Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
ORLANDO, FL
dexerto.com

Jake Paul & Paddy Pimblett face-off finally set as fight rumors persist

Jake Paul and Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett have seemingly inked a date for when they’ll come face to face, but it still remains to be seen if they’ll actually square off in a fight. Ever since he defeated Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at the end of...
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
MMA Fighting

‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
Boxing Scene

Josh Warrington, Luis Alberto Lopez Both Well Under Limit For IBF Featherweight Title Fight In Leeds

Josh Warrington is set to add yet another stiff challenge to his underrated resume. The two-time and reigning IBF featherweight titlist returns home for a dangerous mandatory title defense versus Mexicali’s Luis Alberto Lopez. Both boxers were well under the divisional limit for their scheduled twelve-round clash at First Direct Arena in Warrington’s hometown of Leeds, England. (Saturday, DAZN, 9:00 p.m. GMT/4:00 p.m. ET).
dexerto.com

Andrew Tate roasts Adin Ross’s Twitch career: “How are you famous?”

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross met up with controversial commentator Andrew Tate — but it looks like the internet’s resident ‘Top G’ wasn’t too impressed with Adin’s career. Adin Ross is one of Twitch’s most prominent streamers. Boasting over 7 million followers, he’s one...
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Official For January 28, Mandalay Bay, Showtime

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
realcombatmedia.com

WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO

WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ + UNDERCARD PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES. “Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Leeds. After a rollercoaster year of Taylor-Serrano at Madison Square Garden, Leigh Wood against Michael Conlan one of the fights of the year, Canelo against Bivol, Canelo against GGG, AJ against Usyk, last week Chocolatito against Estrada – all around the world, it ends on Saturday night in Leeds with an unbelievable night of boxing. Josh Warrington, the IBF Featherweight World Champion, makes his mandatory defence against Luis Alberto Lopez. It’s a World Championship double-header – all-Australian female fight on the card as well, a tremendous fight for the IBF Bantamweight World Title – Ebanie Bridges against Shannon O’Connell. So much more to come. This is a night with a difference, not only is it the elite atmosphere of the Leeds faithful, but it’s England vs. France. We’re kicking off around 2pm in the arena on Before The Bell. 7pm we break for England vs. France, and then 9pm we kickstart again with Felix Cash, Ebanie Bridges and Josh Warrington. This is going to be a wild day of sporting drama. We cannot wait.”
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dan Hooker likes ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett, doesn’t want to fight him: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’

Dan Hooker is a Paddy Pimblett fan. UFC 282 tomorrow night plays host to Pimblett’s biggest fight yet. Featured in the co-main event slot, Liverpool, England’s own is tasked with seasoned lightweight veteran Jared Gordon. A win will further propel the rising superstar’s popularity and extend his current winning streak to six overall and four within the octagon.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy