THREE THINGS TO KNOW - 12/06/22

Columbia Township Meeting Set

The Columbia Township Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the firehouse.

Holiday Rail Fair 2022 Planned for This Weekend

Holiday Rail Fair 2022 will be taking place at the Market on State, located at 1002 East State Street, this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is set from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants will be able to see model trains in N, O,HO and G scales and railroad exhibits. This event will be sponsored by the Railroad Model and Historical Society of SE Ohio.

For more information on this event email, webmaster@ironheadsofseo.org.

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 6, 1884, workers placed the 3,300-pound marble capstone on the Washington Monument and topped it with a nine-inch pyramid of cast aluminum, completing construction of the 555-foot Egyptian obelisk. Nearly fifty years earlier, the Washington National Monument Society chose Robert Mills‘ design to honor first American president and founding father George Washington. The privately funded organization laid the monument’s cornerstone on Independence Day, 1848, in Washington, D.C.