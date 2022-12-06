ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

THREE THINGS TO KNOW - 12/06/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Columbia Township Meeting Set

The Columbia Township Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m. at the firehouse.

Holiday Rail Fair 2022 Planned for This Weekend

Holiday Rail Fair 2022 will be taking place at the Market on State, located at 1002 East State Street, this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is set from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants will be able to see model trains in N, O,HO and G scales and railroad exhibits. This event will be sponsored by the Railroad Model and Historical Society of SE Ohio.

For more information on this event email, webmaster@ironheadsofseo.org.

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 6, 1884, workers placed the 3,300-pound marble capstone on the Washington Monument and topped it with a nine-inch pyramid of cast aluminum, completing construction of the 555-foot Egyptian obelisk. Nearly fifty years earlier, the Washington National Monument Society chose Robert Mills‘ design to honor first American president and founding father George Washington. The privately funded organization laid the monument’s cornerstone on Independence Day, 1848, in Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People's Defender

You never know what you’ll find!

Continuing with the theme of buying local, many native artisans, crafts persons, and independent sales consultants are frequenting holiday shows and bazaars this season. You never know what you’ll find!. Last Saturday, there were several shows in Adams and nearby counties. This reporter made two stops in West Union...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots

Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
ATHENS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16

PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
Cleveland Scene

You Can Stay in a Cave House During Your Next Visit to Hocking Hills

The next time you take a trip out to Hocking Hills, your adventure can include staying in an actual cave. Dunlap Hollow's The Cave is a new, one-of-a-kind luxury house in Rockbridge. It features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a full-service kitchen with an indoor gas stove, as well as a pool table and a six-person hot tub. Outdoors, you have access to private hiking trails and an outdoor fireplace with lounge chairs.
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH

Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
LANCASTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
wnewsj.com

In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’

BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2. “Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She...
BLANCHESTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Loves/Hardys Truck Stop Opens on US-33

LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Buck

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the week is someone who’s cuddly like a bear and is very active and full of energy. Meet Buck, he’s a Lab-Mix who is good with cats, kids and other dogs, rides well in the car and is very friendly. Canine...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Nik

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy