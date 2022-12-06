ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
New details released in Florence mobile home park shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional details have been released in a shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened last week. On Nov. 30, around 5:43 p.m. a deputy responded to 3225 South Dingle Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
Crews to fix flooding problems near several streets in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is set to start a stormwater capital improvement program that will include heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive. “Flooding has been...
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Florence County leaders explain why new battery plant was top secret

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County council members and the Florence County Economic Development Partnership had to stay tight-lipped on the largest economic development project in the county's history. After a couple of years of working on the project, officials released information Tuesday morning during a news conference...
