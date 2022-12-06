Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Bagels, puppies and Santa: Animal rescue charity event in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — You're invited to breakfast or lunch on Saturday in Pawleys Island for a good cause. The Bagel Café will host an animal rescue charity event Saturday. You'll be able to meet adoptable animals and get photos with Santa and the Grinch. Plus, with any...
wpde.com
Newborn Spanish goats at Brookgreen Gardens need festive names
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Something adorable has arrived at Brookgreen Gardens just in time for the holidays and they need names. Two newborn Spanish goats, a boy and girl, were born on Dec. 6, according to a post on Facebook. Staff said they would like the baby goats...
wpde.com
'Everybody gets a second chance:' Mr. & Mrs. Claus deliver gifts to J. Reuben inmates
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Inmates at J. Reuben Long Detention Center are in for a Christmas surprise because the ‘Big Man’ himself made a special delivery. Mr. and Mrs. Claus unloaded 400 bags of toothpaste, candy, soap, stamped envelopes, and religious messages with the help from Steve and Beth West.
wpde.com
'Happy Pawlidays!' Grand Strand Humane Society offering free dog adoptions this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is holding a free dog adoption event this weekend. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue. Grand Strand Humane Society is at a critical point with zero...
wpde.com
'We have a chance to be ourselves:' Myrtle Beach ranks 3rd in SC for LGBTQ+ inclusion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach ranks third in the state for being LGBTQ+ friendly, according to the human rights campaign. The organization's Municipal Equality Index (MEI) evaluates a city's policies and inclusiveness through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community. Myrtle Beach had a score of 59 out...
wpde.com
Email sender who threatened Myrtle Beach restaurant also targeted others
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A name used in an email containing a bomb threat to Mr. Fish in Myrtle Beach has also popped up in threats against a California state senator, a children's hospital in Boston and a Canadian high school, according to The San Francisco Standard. According...
wpde.com
Little River woman redeemed stolen lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars: SLED
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Little River woman was charged Tuesday in connection to counterfeit game tickets, according to a release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, is charged with six counts of intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets. According to arrest...
wpde.com
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
wpde.com
More coyote sightings in Horry County? How new developments play a part
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Patrick Herrman lives on Burcale Road in Horry County. He's got 32 acres, 30 chickens...and seemingly countless predators looking to take them out. "A lot of coyotes," Herrmann said. "I see them on the cameras every day." Herrmann says they're always prowling around his...
wpde.com
10 charged, $9,000 in merchandise recovered after Myrtle Beach shoplifting ring busted
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ten people have been charged after a shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. Officers were able to identify and recover approximately...
wpde.com
Pee Dee leaders expect upcoming Florence battery plant to impact neighboring communities
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Pee Dee leaders expect the newly announced battery plant that will be built in Florence County to impact their communities. A global battery technology company headquartered in Japan will invest $810 million and create 1,170 new jobs in Florence County to support the company’s multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.
wpde.com
New details released in Florence mobile home park shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional details have been released in a shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened last week. On Nov. 30, around 5:43 p.m. a deputy responded to 3225 South Dingle Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
wpde.com
Man faces maximum sentence for burglarizing Myrtle Beach home in 2021: Solicitor
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to the maximum penalty for burglarizing a home in 2021, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Brandon Rowlett, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary violent...
wpde.com
Former MB daycare faces lawsuit after worker charged with unlawful conduct toward child
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A former Myrtle Beach daycare and its owner are facing a lawsuit after an employee was arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child. Megan Sallee, 22, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. She was later released on Oct. 20, according to online records.
wpde.com
Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
wpde.com
Police searching for person of interest in shoplifting at Lake City store
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation. Police said the incident happened at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a man with gray facial...
wpde.com
Crews to fix flooding problems near several streets in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is set to start a stormwater capital improvement program that will include heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive. “Flooding has been...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
wpde.com
Florence County leaders explain why new battery plant was top secret
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County council members and the Florence County Economic Development Partnership had to stay tight-lipped on the largest economic development project in the county's history. After a couple of years of working on the project, officials released information Tuesday morning during a news conference...
