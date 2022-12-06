ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'FBI Hunted Down Madoff, What Are They Doing To Sam Bankman-Fried?' Asks 'Black Swan' Author

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOyKo_0jZ2SXr700

“Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb contrasted the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s treatment of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff with how former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is being handled.

What Happened: Taleb tweeted, “The FBI hunted down Madoff earlier in the game. What are they doing to SBF? Bahamas Shmahamas, he defrauded US investors.”

In the same thread, Taleb invoked an ancient Levantine god and lamented the media coverage given to the FTX founder.

“No, for Baal's sake, SBF did not "f***k up big". He committed fraud.”

Why It Matters: Taleb said previously on Bankman-Fried’s appearance at the DealBook Summit that the latter was “incapable of moving his lips without incriminating himself.”

Bankman-Fried-related media coverage, since the collapse of FTX FTT/USD amid a liquidity crisis, has been criticized by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Post the collapse, major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, plunged in value.

There are increasing calls for the arrest of Bankman-Fried. Earlier, Elon Musk, who leads SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, called for the former FTX CEO to spend some “adult timeout in the big house.”

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bankman-Fried should be prosecuted in a recent interview.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Sam Bankman-Fried says lawyers telling him to ‘recede into a hole’

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-billionaire whose cryptocurrency platform FTX crashed spectacularly earlier this month, said Wednesday during an hourlong interview that his lawyers are advising him to “recede into a hole.”. Speaking from the Bahamas via video link to the New York Times’ DealBook summit, Bankman-Fried said he was receiving...
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
The Independent

JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
TheStreet

Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: 'Shut Up!'

Sam Bankman-Fried wants to pass for a tragic hero. A few days ago, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX launched a media blitzkrieg, meant to give his version that his empire's downfall boils down to bad luck. The former trader has given successive interviews to several news outlets,...
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Lawyer Who Defended Ghislaine Maxwell

The cryptosphere's enfant terrible has a new lawyer — and he hired one who's defended an old antagonist. As Reuters reports, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has tapped Mark Cohen of New York's Cohen & Gresser law firm, whose client list includes convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's notorious procurer.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy