'FBI Hunted Down Madoff, What Are They Doing To Sam Bankman-Fried?' Asks 'Black Swan' Author

“Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb contrasted the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s treatment of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff with how former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is being handled.

What Happened: Taleb tweeted, “The FBI hunted down Madoff earlier in the game. What are they doing to SBF? Bahamas Shmahamas, he defrauded US investors.”

In the same thread, Taleb invoked an ancient Levantine god and lamented the media coverage given to the FTX founder.

“No, for Baal's sake, SBF did not "f***k up big". He committed fraud.”

Why It Matters: Taleb said previously on Bankman-Fried’s appearance at the DealBook Summit that the latter was “incapable of moving his lips without incriminating himself.”

Bankman-Fried-related media coverage, since the collapse of FTX FTT/USD amid a liquidity crisis, has been criticized by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Post the collapse, major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, plunged in value.

There are increasing calls for the arrest of Bankman-Fried. Earlier, Elon Musk, who leads SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, called for the former FTX CEO to spend some “adult timeout in the big house.”

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bankman-Fried should be prosecuted in a recent interview.