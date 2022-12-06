ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

GitLab Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVDbn_0jZ2SRYl00

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are up nearly 18% Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Q3 Results: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.

"Companies cannot afford to slow down their software innovation. In today's turbulent economic climate, they are turning to solutions like GitLab to reduce costs, drive efficiencies, fuel a fast pace of innovation, and meet customer demands," said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab.

Outlook: GitLab expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $119 million and $120 million versus estimates of $119.28 million. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter earnings loss between 14 cents and 15 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share.

GitLab expects full-year revenue to be between $420.5 million and $421.5 million versus estimates of $413.71 million. The company anticipates a full-year loss between 55 cents and 56 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 65 cents per share.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analysts adjusted price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results.

  • Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained GitLab with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $63 to $60.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained GitLab with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $67 to $60.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained GitLab with an Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

GTLB Price Action: GitLab has a 52-week high of $97.82 and a 52-week low of $30.74.

The stock was up 17.3% at $44.96 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of GitLab.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

The bear market of 2022 has taken down all sorts of stocks. But a comeback isn't off the table for quality companies caught in the carnage. These five could double in 2023 due to impressive growth and depressed valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
NASDAQ

Why Did Shares of Block Rise 13% in November?

Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) climbed 12.8% in November, following a strong earnings announcement. However, it lost some of those gains later in the month as fintech stocks and cryptocurrencies hit a rough patch. So what. Block impressed investors, as its third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates. The fintech disruptor...
Benzinga

AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Costco is scheduled to announce its Q1 financials on December 8. Analysts expect the company’s revenue and earnings to grow year-over-year. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 8, after the market closes. The American membership-only warehouse club offers groceries, appliances, toys, hardware, apparel, and other items.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy