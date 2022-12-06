ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Mayer products shipped to Ohio recalled due to possible cross-contamination

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

(WKBN)- Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products, according to the USDA .

The announcement was made Monday due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products.

According to the press release, 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia. The products were produced on October 10.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under-processed, and the equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product. Concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product then surfaced.

According to the press release, the products subject to recall bear the establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider. Consumers are being urged not to eat the products.

The USDA said that these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

