Will You Let Amazon Monitor Traffic On Your Phone In Exchange For $2 A Month?

By Ananya Gairola
 2 days ago
Amazon Inc.'s AMZN Ad Verification Program is offering select users $2 per month if they agree to share their traffic data with the retail giant.

What Happened: As part of Amazon's new invite-only Ad Verification Program, some users will have the chance to earn $2 per month for sharing their traffic data, reported Business Insider. Amazon will track what, where and when users are interacting with ads.

The arrangement includes Amazon's own and third-party ads on the platform. Through this program, the company intends to offer better personalized-ad experiences to customers.

The Ad Verification program is currently limited to U.S. and U.K.-based Amazon customers.

The $2 monthly reward only applies to users invited to participate in the program. It is yet to be determined how Amazon decides who to invite.

Given the concerns from privacy advocates over how Amazon handles sensitive user data, the company clarified that it would delete any sensitive information obtained during the program. This includes information such as a prescription from a drug store.

Amazon is not the first company to offer such a service. Facebook, too, paid users to set up a VPN on their phones, allowing the company to track their online and web activities according to TechCrunch.

