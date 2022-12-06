Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy-Urbana Road closed
TROY — Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Sodom-Ballou Road and Alcony Conover Road for culvert replacements. The road will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. For more information contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Troy to start final leaf collection Dec. 15
TROY — Street crews will start the city of Troy’s third and final round of scheduled leaf pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 15. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available online at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map. To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:. • Keep leaf...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fairgrounds’ grandstand work begins
TROY — Crews have started working on the Miami County Fairgrounds’ grandstand rehabilitation project. According to Charlotte Colley, Miami County administrator, the crews have removed the curb and fence located at the edge of the track along with replacing the curb. The fence will be installed a later phase.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
Rollover crash in Preble County traps victim inside utility truck
WASHINGTON TWP., Preble County — A utility truck rolled over during a single-vehicle crash and trapped a person inside Wednesday morning. Preble County Sheriff’s Office was the first to respond to the incident at the intersection of Ozias Road and Eaton Lewisburg Road at around 8 a.m. Dayton...
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
Firefighters called to 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Emergency fire and medical crews are responding to a 2-Alarm house fire in Darke County. Firefighters were called to the 7900 block of Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The house is just under ten minutes...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
dayton247now.com
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) --One person is dead after a crash in Brookville on Monday evening. The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a single vehicle went into a pole in the 700 block of Arlington Road. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they...
Remains in Hueston Woods State Park could be Butler man missing since 2020
BUTLER COUNTY — Wednesday crews searching Hueston Woods State Park found human remains that could be linked to a Butler County man missing since 2020. On June 1, 2020, Fairfield Township Police received a report that 28-year-old Michael McKenny was missing, according to a release. McKenny’s car and belongings...
dayton.com
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
A tortilla factory in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights is stopping production just as a new restaurant plans to open in the space early next year. Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out...
peakofohio.com
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
UPDATE: Deputies ID victim of deadly head-on crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Urbana woman was killed in a crash in Champaign County Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release. A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car, driven by Lisa Courter, 57, of...
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
Clinton-Massie HS students killed in Tuesday night Clinton County crash
18-year-old Rosalinda Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie were killed in a Tuesday night crash along State Route 73 in Clinton County.
