ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy-Urbana Road closed

TROY — Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Sodom-Ballou Road and Alcony Conover Road for culvert replacements. The road will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. For more information contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Troy to start final leaf collection Dec. 15

TROY — Street crews will start the city of Troy’s third and final round of scheduled leaf pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 15. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available online at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map. To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:. • Keep leaf...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fairgrounds’ grandstand work begins

TROY — Crews have started working on the Miami County Fairgrounds’ grandstand rehabilitation project. According to Charlotte Colley, Miami County administrator, the crews have removed the curb and fence located at the edge of the track along with replacing the curb. The fence will be installed a later phase.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) --One person is dead after a crash in Brookville on Monday evening. The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a single vehicle went into a pole in the 700 block of Arlington Road. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where they...
BROOKVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning

New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Standard

County slated for roundabout

AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving

CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy