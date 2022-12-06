ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Volunteers step up for Toy for Tots

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Drop your toys off at Audi Shreveport as part of Toys for Tots. The Caddo Parish administrator says bicycles are really needed for the kids. You have until 7 p.m. to make a toy donation to help families in need this holiday season. "The Caddo Parish Employee...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Christmas in the Sky Preview

SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Graduates proudly complete Shreveport probation and parole reentry program

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Holiday Blues: Tips to recognize, cope with seasonal depression

SHREVEPORT, La. - The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with mental health. Often called the “holiday blues,” seasonal depression and anxiety can rob people of what man consider a time of joy and togetherness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports over 60% of people...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Nutcracker Preview

SHREVEPORT, La. - An annual tradition will be on stage Dec. 10 & 11 at RiverView Theatre in downtown Shreveport. It's The Nutcracker, presented by the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. There will be two performances, one Saturday Evening and the other Sunday afternoon. While The Nutcracker...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City Police Department to host job fair

BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier City...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Dec. 9-11

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students. Bring back the magic of Christmas and let the holiday spirit fill you with joy at Christmas... As It Should...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Politicians weigh in on Hustler Hollywood opening

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been scorned by the people and local politicians alike. It's even the target of an ongoing lawsuit from the City of Shreveport. But after months of controversy, the Hustler Hollywood is now open in a former IHOP near I-20 and Pines Road. Despite that court case,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Performs First Spine Surgery with Mazor X Robotic Guidance System

SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. Andrew Zhang, Chief of Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, recently performed the department’s first robotic spine surgery using the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance System. Ochsner LSU Health remains at the forefront of orthopedic care, and it is one of only two healthcare facilities in Northwest Louisiana to offer this technology.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Wreaths Across Our Cemetery honors fallen soldiers for Christmas

KEITHVILLE, La.-Family and friends of fallen soldiers gathered for a special wreath laying ceremony at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Keithville, La. This holiday season, volunteers for "Wreaths Across Our Cemetery" worked tirelessly for weeks to prepare synthetic Christmas wreaths donated from the community. Friday, about 200 family, friends...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Election Day forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Election Day weather in Shreveport...that is this Saturday...will be cloudy with only a small rain chance until about the time the polls close. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and top out in the 70s during the afternoon. As for the rest of the ArkLaTex, Precisioncast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What to know for Election Day Dec. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA

