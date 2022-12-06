Read full article on original website
KTBS
Volunteers step up for Toy for Tots
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Drop your toys off at Audi Shreveport as part of Toys for Tots. The Caddo Parish administrator says bicycles are really needed for the kids. You have until 7 p.m. to make a toy donation to help families in need this holiday season. "The Caddo Parish Employee...
KTBS
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
KTBS
Christmas in the Sky Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
KTBS
Graduates proudly complete Shreveport probation and parole reentry program
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event...
KTBS
Holiday Blues: Tips to recognize, cope with seasonal depression
SHREVEPORT, La. - The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with mental health. Often called the “holiday blues,” seasonal depression and anxiety can rob people of what man consider a time of joy and togetherness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports over 60% of people...
KTBS
Wreath laying ceremony set for Friday at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
KEITHVILLE, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is holding its wreath ceremony Friday. Organizers are asking all veteran families, friends, service groups, schools, and anyone else with loved ones to participate. You're asked to bring a screwdriver to help loosen the ground. It's happening at 1 p.m. at the...
KTBS
Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
KTBS
The Nutcracker Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - An annual tradition will be on stage Dec. 10 & 11 at RiverView Theatre in downtown Shreveport. It's The Nutcracker, presented by the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. There will be two performances, one Saturday Evening and the other Sunday afternoon. While The Nutcracker...
KTBS
Bossier City Police Department to host job fair
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier City...
KTBS
What's Happening: Dec. 9-11
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Price: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students. Bring back the magic of Christmas and let the holiday spirit fill you with joy at Christmas... As It Should...
KTBS
Politicians weigh in on Hustler Hollywood opening
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been scorned by the people and local politicians alike. It's even the target of an ongoing lawsuit from the City of Shreveport. But after months of controversy, the Hustler Hollywood is now open in a former IHOP near I-20 and Pines Road. Despite that court case,...
KTBS
$25M transformation of old apartment complex nears completion of first phase
SHREVEPORT, LA. -- People should starting moving into the first units that'll be ready in a $25 million dollar renovation of an apartment complex at bustling southeast intersection. Contractors have been transforming the nearly 50 year old Haystack Apartments into what's billed as a luxury apartment community. It's called Fern...
KTBS
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Performs First Spine Surgery with Mazor X Robotic Guidance System
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. Andrew Zhang, Chief of Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, recently performed the department’s first robotic spine surgery using the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance System. Ochsner LSU Health remains at the forefront of orthopedic care, and it is one of only two healthcare facilities in Northwest Louisiana to offer this technology.
KTBS
Wreaths Across Our Cemetery honors fallen soldiers for Christmas
KEITHVILLE, La.-Family and friends of fallen soldiers gathered for a special wreath laying ceremony at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Keithville, La. This holiday season, volunteers for "Wreaths Across Our Cemetery" worked tirelessly for weeks to prepare synthetic Christmas wreaths donated from the community. Friday, about 200 family, friends...
KTBS
Election Day forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Election Day weather in Shreveport...that is this Saturday...will be cloudy with only a small rain chance until about the time the polls close. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and top out in the 70s during the afternoon. As for the rest of the ArkLaTex, Precisioncast...
KTBS
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their f…
KTBS
Officials to "evaluate" school zone speed cameras amid motorist complaints
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Changes could be on the way to speed camera enforcement of some school zones. That's after KTBS 3 News took the concerns of one Caddo Parish Schools employee to city officials. The employee, who was instructed by the school board to be anonymous, says that the city...
