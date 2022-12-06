Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild and humid night with dense fog developing again. Lows will fall into the low 60s. On Thursday skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. The forecast stays pretty close to the same through Saturday. By Sunday the warm and humid weather continues, but we introduce small rain chances. The rain chances linger until a cold front potentially brings colder weather by next Friday.
WJHG-TV
Traffic rerouted following construction accident and power outage
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power is out for 10 Panama City Beach customers after a construction accident. According to city officials, it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Arnold Road and Hernando Avenue as part of the construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week on Time Travel Tuesday our favorite local historian brought along some history in the form of video clips. Bill Hudson brought along everything from new fighter jets arriving at Tyndall Air Force Base to footage that hits close to home here at NewsChannel 7. Working at as a videographer at the station some time ago, Hudson reflects fondly on the memories he has captured.
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
Part of Front Beach Road roundabout opens
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers traveling eastbound on Front Beach Road are now being diverted through part of a traffic circle. The change is part of a larger construction project to help traffic flow more smoothly down the usually busy section of roadway. Prior to these changes, the intersection consisted of three two-way […]
mypanhandle.com
New airport road opens
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Transportation opened the westbound lanes of the new state road 388 stretching from Northwest Florida Beach International Airport to highway 79. The new section of the highway is part of the Florida Department of Transits project to expand SR-388 to accommodate...
WJHG-TV
Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a competitive start to the morning as the NewsChannel 7 Today team battled it out over attempting to create the best gingerbread house. As the reigning champ, Ryan worked to defend his title as Jessica and Sam put the icing to the...
WJHG-TV
Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is hosting the 11th Annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City. Stuff the Bus has grown tremendously over the years. It takes about 5,500 toys to fill our school bus,” Bondur said. “And not only have we...
WJHG-TV
Inlet Beach underpass one step closer to completion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Inlet Beach grows, there are rising concerns over pedestrian safety in the area. After some setbacks, the beach underpass has moved into its next step towards completion. The $5.6 million state-funded project began in early 2021, and now there is finally an end in...
Destin announces change to Christmas parade route
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin is changing the route for the 2022 Elf on the Shelf Christmas parade on Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at the intersection of Beach Drive and Highway 98, then travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on […]
Panama City Christmas light extravaganza reaches new heights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before. Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights. New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more […]
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Symphony Presents Holiday by the Bay
Icing is everywhere in the studio this morning. Head to WJHG social pages to vote on which Gingerbread House won. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two. Snacks, falling roofs, and pretzel stick log cabins, who will reign champion in this year's Gingerbread House Completion?. Stuff the Bus Toy Drive.
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement partners with Tyndall for safe driving and boating lessons
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You are never too old to get a road safety lesson. So on Wednesday Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Tyndall Air Force Base joined forces to provide driving and boat safety tips. “These Airmen come from all over the country...
WJHG-TV
Trendy holiday outfits with Bashful & Blush Boutique
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite what some grinches may say, decorations can never be “too much” when it comes to the holidays. The same goes for holiday outfits. On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Bridget Odum, owner of Bashful & Blush Boutique in Mexico Beach, stopped by the studio with the perfect outfits and accessories to glam out for your next holiday party.
WJHG-TV
Local rescue mission needs your help
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is to help fully restore operations at the men’s shelter facility. Guests will be able to tour the fully renovated facility, learn about the Gateway...
WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park without water until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park has been without water for nearly two days now and it’s unclear when residents can expect it to come back on. All the water bills were paid and up to date. The water is shut off due to an ongoing issue between the city of Springfield and the owner of the park. Records show the city repeatedly trying to move existing water meters onto public property. But the project calls for the owner’s cooperation. After 10 months of back and forth, city officials told NewsChannel 7 they had to move forward and as a result, the water got cut off.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bobbie Poucher is an 11th grade student at Margaret K Lewis School in Panama City. Bobbie’s favorite part of her school is her teacher Ms. Emily. “I love her,” Bobbie said. “She’s a great teacher.”. Ms. Emily loves having Bobbie too.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This hound dog is nothing but loving. Maggie stopped by the studio with puppy dog eyes and even a doggy hug ready for the NewsChannel 7 team. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services brought two-year-old Maggie along with her to help find her forever home. Maggie is full grown, microchipped, spayed, vaccinated, and ready to give her love out for the holidays.
WJHG-TV
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
