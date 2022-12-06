Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Fox Corp. Warns Viewers Of Its Networks About Potential DirecTV Blackout; Pay-TV Operator Decries “Scare Tactics”
A few days before the expiration of a carriage deal with DirecTV, Fox Corp. is warning viewers of its networks about a potential blackout as the companies continue to negotiate. Fox today began airing a crawl across the bottom of the screen on networks including FS1, the Big Ten Network and Fox News. The message advised viewers of the potential outage. Ahead of a December 2 deadline at midnight PT, the companies are continuing to hold active talks. DirecTV is among the largest pay-TV operators, with more than 13 million U.S. households as of the third quarter. The company is owned by...
Hulu’s Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a “Big Check,” NBCUniversal CEO Says
Despite earlier comments that Comcast may be interested in retaining full control of Hulu, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said he believes the company will sell its stake to Disney. Comcast has a 33 percent stake in the streaming service, while Disney owns the rest and has the option to buy out Comcast starting in January 2024. Speaking at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York Monday, Shell said he believes that’s likely the timeline and course of action, while also talking up the price of the stake. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is "Bearish on NBCU"'Tell...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Comcast But Sees Big Problems At NBCU
Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall, a long-time Comcast bear, upgraded the cable company but cited growing problems at its NBCUniversal unit as tough times hit the media business. Cahall raised Comcast to equal weight, noting that at its current price level of about $35 a share, down from a...
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
marketplace.org
Why is streaming video still so messy?
Let’s talk streaming video. The landscape is confusing, and getting more so. A new example: Streaming service HBO Max, which replaced HBO Now, which replaced HBO Go, is coming back to Amazon Prime — which of course has its own streaming service called Amazon Prime Video. This means you will once again be able to subscribe to this one streaming service (HBO’s) through another (Amazon’s.)
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
NJ.com
Comcast will increase rates on cable and internet
Comcast subscribers will see price increases on their next bills for cable and internet services. The company is increasing its price on average nationally by 3.8%. Comcast is raising its broadcast TV fee from $18 to $19.55 for North Jersey customers and from $19.15 to $21.30 for South Jersey customers, a company spokesperson said.
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Zacks.com
5 Soft Drink Stocks Gearing Up to Grab a Share of Industry Boom
KO - Free Report) , PepsiCo Inc. (. PEP - Free Report) , Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (. KDP - Free Report) and Monster Beverage Corporation (. MNST - Free Report) are well-poised on robust innovation efforts. However, industry players are witnessing continued pressure from higher supply-chain costs, including...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
Fox warns DirecTV customers it could drop sports programming including World Cup, NFL Friday
Fox said DirecTV customers could lose access to its programming, including the World Cup and the NFL, on Friday. DirecTV called it "scare tactics"
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
NBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 18M Subscribers
NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell says Peacock has hit 18 million subscribers. “That’s real subscribers, paying us real American dollars,” he told the UBS TMT Conference during a session that was webcast on Monday. A bullish Shell also pointed to Netflix and other rival streaming platforms getting into the advertising business as validation that NBCU placed a winning bet on an ad-supported streaming model.More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is "Bearish on NBCU"Nancy Grace Slams Peacock Casey Anthony Series, Theorizes on University of Idaho SlayingsUniversal Int'l Studios Strikes First-Look Deal With Producers of 'Mogul Mowgli,' 'The...
AdWeek
WMX Expands Into CTV With Roku Partnership, Launching 3 FAST Channels
Music and culture publisher Warner Music Experience (WMX), which functions as the editorial division of Warner Music Group, launched three new channels on The Roku Channel Monday, making WMX the latest in a series of publishers to expand its video footprint into the world of connected TV. The new channels...
Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This
Cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report and Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Free Report began their business lives as monopolies by contract. In exchange for building out the required infrastructure in a town or city, they got long-term exclusivity in the market. That has changed with cable...
Business Insider
Disney Plus is raising its ad-free price to $11 a month on December 8, but Hulu members can still lock in a special rate of only $3 a month
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Hulu subscribers can bundle ad-free Disney Plus with their membership for an extra $3/month. Since ad-free Disney Plus will cost $11/month starting December 8, this package could save you $8/month. This add-on option will only be available through...
