Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Terence Crawford is great, but his opponents have not been and that's why he hasn't earned mainstream recognition
There is always an excitement, as well as a sense of wonder, when one is privileged to watch the best in the world perform. Terence Crawford is boxing's best, a truly great fighter with a list of skills and talents longer than Giannis Antetokounmpo's inseam. Crawford has largely lapped the field at welterweight, just as he previously did at lightweight and super lightweight.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
CBS Sports
Gervonta Davis doesn't expect to be in boxing too much longer: 'Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone'
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is the first step of Davis' retirement plan. Davis intends to transition to a role behind the scenes of boxing after certifying his legacy in fights against Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. Davis vs. Garcia had long eluded fans due to the politics of...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton: I Clearly Beat Light, I Should Be Facing Okolie Next
Brandon Glanton and David Light went toe to toe last Friday evening on ProBox TV, in a fight where many observers felt Glanton edged it out. However, it was Light who went home with the split decision victory. The WBO has now ordered cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie to make a...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Tense Face-Off in New York City
Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender, kicked off fight week 100 stories above Manhattan. Lopez takes on Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin in a 10-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Four days from his first main event at MSG's "big room," Lopez went face to face with Martin at Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. (photos by Mikey Williams)
#DavisGarcia: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Confirms Split From Mayweather Promotions
WBA “Regular” Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis has confirmed that he has cut ties with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Leonard Ellerbee and Mayweather Promotions. “This [is] just a test run right now. [It’s] just [an] ‘on my own’ type of joint. But much love to Mayweather Promotions, Leonard, Floyd…all [of] them guys. I definitely appreciate them, but I’m just doing my own thing now,” Davis said, per Bad Left Hook.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing
Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Naoya Inoue Putting in Work For Paul Butler Undisputed Clash
Paul Butler goes in search of boxing immortality in December when he faces Naoya Inoue for the undisputed world bantamweight title. (photos by Naoki Fukuda) The WBO champion tackles Japanese hero Inoue, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, on Tuesday, December 13 on a historic night for the sport, promoted by Ohashi Promotion and Teiken Promotions in association with Probellum.
Boxing Scene
Okolie, Matchroom Legal Dispute Prompts WBO To Order Immediate Purse Bid For Mandatory Defense
The legal status surrounding Lawrence Okolie’s promotional status has prompted an immediate change of plans for the sanctioning body whose title he holds. A December 14 purse bid hearing has been scheduled by the WBO just one day after instructing Okolie and his team to enter talks with New Zealand’s David Light for a mandatory cruiserweight title defense. The ordered title fight sparked a series of emails from within Okolie’s fractured team, leading the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body to find a resolution that would at least allow the fight to move forward.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
