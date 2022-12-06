Read full article on original website
Related
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
PARIS (Reuters) - France was shocked by the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the south of the country, just weeks after the brutal killing of a 12-year-old girl in Paris.
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Pennsylvania Teen Confessed Over Instagram to Killing Girl, Police Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Police officers found a girl shot dead in Bensalem, Pennsylvania after her alleged 16-year-old killer confessed to the crime over an Instagram video chat, police say. The accused murderer, a boy, sent a video chat Friday afternoon to a teenage acquaintance in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another conviction in the kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury has convicted one of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnappers. She’s the 3-year-old girl kidnapped out of Birmingham housing community back in 2019. Her body was found dumped in a landfill a week after she vanished. The case has been ongoing...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’
At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene
The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Daily Beast
Killers Who Hacked American Blogger to Death Escape From Prison
Two men facing death row for the 2015 machete murder of American-Bangladeshi writer and anti-extremist blogger Avijit Roy have escaped prison in a brazen plot. Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel were snatched away by suspected extremists on motorbikes who sprayed chemicals in one police constable’s eyes and punched another in the face while they were being taken to court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The chaotic scene apparently distracted the police officers guarding the convicts, who were among a dozen men facing charges at Dhaka Anti-Terrorism special tribunal.
This quick-thinking teen cleverly befriended a woman's kidnapper to rescue her.
Malyk Bonnet did a very brave thing: He listened to his gut.
Florida police arrest legally blind man whose cane they mistook for a gun
Two deputies face suspension without pay after stopping James Hodges, 61, in Lake City last month
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
Prosecutors: 4 Mexican soldiers arrested in family abduction
Prosecutors in central Mexico say four soldiers who allegedly kidnapped a family and held them for ransom have been arrested
Suspect silent after knife attack on girls that killed one
BERLIN (AP) — A judge ordered a 27-year-old Eritrean man to be held in jail following a knife attack on two students in southwestern Germany in which a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday. The man, who is accused of attacking the...
Girls, 13 and 14, Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Walking to School
Two girls were seriously injured in a stabbing attack while making their way to school in Germany on Monday morning, authorities said. The students—aged 13 and 14—were attacked in the early hours in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. Local police said the pair were probably heading to a bus in a neighboring community to attend high school when the assault began at around 7:30 a.m. German newspaper Bild reports that the alleged knifeman ran into an apartment building, which was later stormed by law enforcement. The suspect has been arrested—it’s unclear if he was known to the girls, and a motive for the crime has yet to be determined.Read it at Bild
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
Landslide buries bus in Colombia, killing at least 34
BOGOTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - At least 34 people died when a landslide buried a bus in northwestern Colombia on Sunday, the government disaster agency said on Monday. The landslide, caused by heavy rain, hit the bus on the road between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province - about 230 km (140 miles) northwest of the capital Bogota - the national agency for managing risks and disasters (UNGRD) said in a statement.
Comments / 0