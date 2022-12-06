Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
fox5dc.com
FBI officer shoots and kills suspect at Metro Center station
The evening commute for some was interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday when police say an off-duty FBI special agent shot a suspect inside Metro Center station. D.C. police is investigating the shooting that left one dead and a federal officer in the hospital. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside Metro Center with the latest.
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Montgomery Village Thursday Morning
According to MCPD, “At approximately 9:40 a.m., MCP officers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village. The preliminary on scene investigation has determined that an adult male suspect entered the residence, assaulted an adult female victim, and discharged a firearm. The adult...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Strong Armed Robbery Inside CVS; Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a strong-armed robbery of a person that occurred inside the CVS Pharmacy in the 800 block of Wayne Ave. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Detectives have released video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Police ID 28-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By FBI Special Agent At Metro Center Station In DC
New details have emerged as police continue to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metro Center Station in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Troy Bullock, 28, of Southeast, DC, has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed by an FBI special agent inside the station at G St…
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police release body-camera footage from in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police have released body-camera footage from an in-custody death that occurred in the Franconia District in November. The footage is from a Nov. 10 incident where FCPD said a man in police custody had passed away while being taken to the hospital.
Man killed, suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cockeysville
Baltimore County Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide that took place Wednesday morning in Cockeysville.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
fox5dc.com
McLean residents blame police shortage for ongoing neighborhood crime
MCLEAN, Va. - Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime, including home burglaries and break-ins, in the area. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. One break-in reportedly happened as recently as Saturday in a McLean neighborhood. Residents told FOX 5 that more police...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Police Investigating Reported Daytime Shooting At Montgomery County Shell Station (DEVELOPING)
An investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a shooting at an area Shell station, officials say. The Montgomery County Department of Police said that there was a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Silver Spring.
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
Victim identified, surveillance video of suspect released in Dumfries homicide
The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
Second Suspect Charged with Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery of Popeyes
Montgomery County Police say that detectives have arrested and charged 30-year-old Kevin Smith with the armed carjacking on White Oak Vista Ct. and the armed robbery of the Popeyes on Lockwood Dr. that occurred on November 10. MCPD stated in a press release that detectives identified Smith as the second...
fox5dc.com
3 teens overdose from Fentanyl in Prince William County, says police
WASHINGTON - Three teens have overdosed on Fentanyl in Prince William County in the past week, according to police. On Dec. 3, police responded to a home in Manassas for an unresponsive 17-year-old male. The family began CPR and administered Narcan while alerting medical services, but the teen died. On...
Man tries to steal car with woman, child inside after police chase
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in February of 2021. A man wanted for armed robbery and armed carjacking allegedly tried to steal a car with a woman and child still inside, but was quickly stopped by officers.
