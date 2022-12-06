ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
KSAT 12

Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration has approved plans to build the nation’s largest oil export terminal off the Gulf Coast of Texas, which would add 2 million barrels per day to the U.S. oil export capacity.
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025

Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Zacks.com

Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year

The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia

LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
Zacks.com

Pain or Gain Ahead for Energy ETFs?

USO - Free Report) has advanced 20% this year and lost 8.7% in the past three months as demand doubt looms. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually helping to control the spread of the outbreak across the globe. Factors like easing Omicron concerns, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have thus boosted oil prices this year.
Zacks.com

5 Soft Drink Stocks Gearing Up to Grab a Share of Industry Boom

KO - Free Report) , PepsiCo Inc. (. PEP - Free Report) , Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (. KDP - Free Report) and Monster Beverage Corporation (. MNST - Free Report) are well-poised on robust innovation efforts. However, industry players are witnessing continued pressure from higher supply-chain costs, including...
Zacks.com

5 Stocks Worth a Look in the Promising Retail-Miscellaneous Industry

ULTA - Free Report) , Tractor Supply Company (. ARHS - Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (. BBW - Free Report) look well poised, courtesy of their business operating model, growth prospects and cost structure. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply-chain issues are some of the...
Zacks.com

3 Winning Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Run in 2023

Stubbornly high inflation for the most part of the year did compel the Federal Reserve to apply an aggressive rate-hike policy. In fact, the Fed raised its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time this year to curb inflationary pressure. Now, the interest rate stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 14 years.

