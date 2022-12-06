Read full article on original website
Treetops Resort in Gaylord Has News for Skiers & Tubers
Cold temperatures have returned and even a few snowflakes in some places. But area ski resorts are also turning on the snow guns to give their hills a boost. Treetops Resort in Gaylord had some big news about this weekend for skiing and tubing.
Sights and Sounds: Window Shopping in Downtown Traverse City
The holidays are fast approaching and while there may not be snow in Traverse City right now, that doesn’t mean the holiday spirit isn’t there. In today’s Sights and Sounds, videographer Josh Monroe takes us downtown to see some of the Christmas decorations.
Michigan Mountain Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Proposed: Marriott hotel with rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A proposed four-story Marriot hotel in Traverse City would include a rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay and 99 rooms, officials said. The Marriot Tribute Hotel, 211 and 221 W. Grandview Parkway, is expected to open in 2024, Taylor Roncelli, asset manager for JS Capito Group, told MLive. The lots are currently vacant.
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places
MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
Fox & Flame, Bringing Heat To Leelanau's Coming Winter
Leelanau’s own wellness startup, Fox & Flame Sauna - the brainchild of health enthusiasts Joe Buteyn and Crystal Mason - is gearing up for a busy winter (prepare for a permanent cold-plunge tank) with upgrades planned for January and beyond. Born of the pair’s post-isolation search for a health-focused...
Water-protecting green infrastructure installed at Meijer’s Traverse City parking lot
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Renovation plans at Meijer’s busy Traverse City store recently led to a $1.15 million effort to keep hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater from rushing off the parking lot into Kids Creek, a small stream which flows into the Boardman River just before it spills into Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.
An 1863 Victorian on Madison in Traverse City Gets a Makeover
A local, talented realtor and designer was on the hunt to create an inspired Northern Michigan home for herself and her two boys. Here’s how she gave this Traverse City Victorian a makeover into the warm and welcoming sacred space of their dreams. This article first appeared in Traverse,...
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems though. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they...
Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar
Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
Winter farmers market schedule set
ROSCOMMON – The farmers’ market will continue through the season with limited dates. The three Saturdays will be, Dec. 10, Feb. 11, and Mar. 11 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Ausable River Center, 211 N. Main St. in Roscommon. They will be featuring over 20 vendors with...
Stunning Details Inside a Vintage-Inspired Walloon Lake Cottage
Vintage by design, this Walloon Lake cottage lives as beautifully in the winter as it does in the summer. Take a look inside this Northern Michigan home to explore the hand-crafted quality and classic touches executed by a roster of Petoskey-area design and build all-stars. This article first appeared in...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
1 guest in Grinch costume arrested for punching coworker at holiday party in Traverse City: police
Police in Northern Michigan had to put some party guests on Santa’s naughty list after they brawled at a work-related holiday function over the weekend.
Manistee Co. Man Takes a Vacation After Winning $500,000
A Manistee County man says he’s headed to Florida on vacation after winning $500,000 in the lottery. The player – who wished to remain anonymous – turned his winning ticket in to a Wesco gas station in Manistee. He says he won $10 on a Perfect Gift...
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County
Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
Driver who died likely had medical emergency before Northern Michigan crash
CHUMS CORNER, MI -- A 48-year-old Interlochen man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency prior to a two-car crash Monday near the intersection of US-31 and M-37. Troopers with the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, they discovered the man was in cardiac arrest.
