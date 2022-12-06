ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Related
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places

MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
Fox & Flame, Bringing Heat To Leelanau's Coming Winter

Leelanau’s own wellness startup, Fox & Flame Sauna - the brainchild of health enthusiasts Joe Buteyn and Crystal Mason - is gearing up for a busy winter (prepare for a permanent cold-plunge tank) with upgrades planned for January and beyond. Born of the pair’s post-isolation search for a health-focused...
An 1863 Victorian on Madison in Traverse City Gets a Makeover

A local, talented realtor and designer was on the hunt to create an inspired Northern Michigan home for herself and her two boys. Here’s how she gave this Traverse City Victorian a makeover into the warm and welcoming sacred space of their dreams. This article first appeared in Traverse,...
Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar

Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
Winter farmers market schedule set

ROSCOMMON – The farmers’ market will continue through the season with limited dates. The three Saturdays will be, Dec. 10, Feb. 11, and Mar. 11 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Ausable River Center, 211 N. Main St. in Roscommon. They will be featuring over 20 vendors with...
Stunning Details Inside a Vintage-Inspired Walloon Lake Cottage

Vintage by design, this Walloon Lake cottage lives as beautifully in the winter as it does in the summer. Take a look inside this Northern Michigan home to explore the hand-crafted quality and classic touches executed by a roster of Petoskey-area design and build all-stars. This article first appeared in...
Stolen Snowmobiles, ATV and More Found In Lake County

Deputies in Lake County recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items. Deputies say they searched a home on East 4 Mile Road in Ellsworth Township on Monday after getting a tip. They...
Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
