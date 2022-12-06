Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why are there tractors at the DoubleTree in Downtown Billings?
Over the past few days, you may have noticed the DoubleTree Parking Lot was blocked off, and tractors have taken up residence at the hotel... the same hotel where we are located. Have you been curious as to why? Us too. Turns out, the DoubleTree is hosting the Montana Stockgrowers...
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
yourbigsky.com
“Extra” garbage pickups in Billings after Christmas
Christmas time can produce a lot of extra waste, with gift-giving, loved ones in town, and big holiday feasts. The Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is responding to this by offering “Extras” Garbage Collection the week of December 26, 2022. According to the press release, the...
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the snow removal in Billings
Billings Code Enforcement is reminding citizens about proper snow removal at their residences. The Public Information Officer for the City of Billings, Victoria Hill, says that the volunteer Snow Buddies Program will be inactive this winter due to a lack of interest. According to the municipal code on snow removal,...
yourbigsky.com
How you can help the sober living house fire survivors
Most of what’s left of Sober Beginnings, A Sober Living Home, is a charred and destroyed residence. Fire investigators are still determining a cause but a loud boom was heard and then fire raced up a nearby electrical pole. The fire quickly engulfed the entire porch area and spread through the kitchen.
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
Overnight Stabbing on S 28th St in Billings Sends 1 to Hospital
Around 2:12 AM, a male suspect stabbed a female in the leg at the 800 block of S 28th Street. The victim's wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to one of our area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is on the loose. As more information...
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings
The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
Nightmare week: Man survives raging fire and Billings casino shooting
Joel was just one of two victims of Sunday night’s double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
Patron shot outside Billings restaurant arrested
Police said that Brusard was allegedly arguing with restaurant staff in the evening hours of Nov. 30, and he was escorted out by other patrons, including a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer.
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
