Billings, MT

“Extra” garbage pickups in Billings after Christmas

Christmas time can produce a lot of extra waste, with gift-giving, loved ones in town, and big holiday feasts. The Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is responding to this by offering “Extras” Garbage Collection the week of December 26, 2022. According to the press release, the...
BILLINGS, MT
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
What to know about the snow removal in Billings

Billings Code Enforcement is reminding citizens about proper snow removal at their residences. The Public Information Officer for the City of Billings, Victoria Hill, says that the volunteer Snow Buddies Program will be inactive this winter due to a lack of interest. According to the municipal code on snow removal,...
BILLINGS, MT
How you can help the sober living house fire survivors

Most of what’s left of Sober Beginnings, A Sober Living Home, is a charred and destroyed residence. Fire investigators are still determining a cause but a loud boom was heard and then fire raced up a nearby electrical pole. The fire quickly engulfed the entire porch area and spread through the kitchen.
BILLINGS, MT
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings

The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
BILLINGS, MT

