Teen critically injured in Richmond neighborhood
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m.
Child shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
A juvenile was shot Sunday in Richmond's Mosby Court, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard. Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg. Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12...
Left lanes closed on I-295 in Henrico for tractor-trailer crash
Drivers can expect delays on I-295 in Henrico County due to a tractor trailer crash.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for assault on law enforcement
According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.
Car stolen in downtown Richmond, VCU Police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in a car theft that occurred in downtown Richmond near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.
NBC12
1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
Two deadly shootings in Richmond on same day leaves community looking for answers
Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.
Woman dead after Richmond shooting
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
NBC12
All lanes reopened following early morning tractor-trailer crash on I-295 in Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An early Morning Tractor Trailer crash lead to left lane closures on I-295 in Henrico near mile marker 31 in Highland Springs. All lanes have reopened and drivers can resume travel as normal.
NBC12
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Horse trailer and mail truck crash on I-95 south, cause multiple lane closures, traffic backups in Henrico
The crash occurred southbound at mile marker 86, near the Sliding Hill Road exit. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.
Police confirm woman killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash in Chesterfield was a pedestrian
Several travel lanes on Midlothian Turnpike are closed as a result of the crash.
NBC12
Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female. “The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office...
NBC12
Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.
NBC12
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
Mother of victim in deadly hit-and-run offers $2,500 reward in search for suspect
A Henrico mother is continuing to seek justice for her son after he was killed in a hit-and-run in July.
NBC12
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
NBC12
Man suspected of shooting into Prince George home faces 14 charges
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says a 41-year-old man faces 14 charges after they say he shot into an occupied home early Wednesday. Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 2800 block of Manchester Drive. “Officers discovered several bullets penetrated the...
