ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Temporary traffic stops to occur on I-95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should plan for delays on I-95 south in Petersburg near Southpark Boulevard. Work will continue on the south bridge deck replacement over Route 301, causing delays between Southpark Boulevard exit 53 and mile marker 49 in Petersburg. Temporary traffic stops will begin on Monday, Dec.12...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female. “The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy