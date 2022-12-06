Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtvbam.com
LMS boys hoops team battle Marshall; UC and Q split; Bronson swept by Springport
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School boys basketball teams went 1-3 against Marshall Wednesday night. The eighth grade A won 51-38 as they improved their record to 6-4. Draycn Foster led Legg with 23 points while Dayton Ennis had 15 points and Landon Dirschell had nine points and six rebounds.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage
PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
wtvbam.com
Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
wtvbam.com
Renovation work taking place at former Smit-T’s and Music Mart building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – You may have noticed in recent days some work is taking place at 22 West Chicago which used to be the Smit-T’s store and the Music Mart in downtown Coldwater. The Italianate style building was constructed in 1894. It is located next to the...
Residents of Coldwater Can Say ‘Tarzan Slept Here’
Lovers of the "Tarzan" books (and its subsequent movies about the same character) know the author Edgar Rice Burroughs is from Chicago, and spent a majority of his life on, and around the Lake Michigan area, before moving to California later in his life. But a book published in 2014...
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
wtvbam.com
WMU hires Louisville assistant Lance Taylor as new head football coach
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It did not take long to fill the vacant head football coaches job at Western Michigan University. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced on Thursday the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program,. Taylor will be introduced as...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Three Rivers Commercial-News paper shuts down for good
A century-old newspaper that covers the Three Rivers area is shutting down for good.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Klavon's hosts employee appreciation day, gives 100% of sales back to its staff
It's predicted up to 2,000 guests will come through the doors Tuesday. Both locations will likely generate around $20,000, which will go back directly to staff.
Quiet Thursday with some wet snow possible on Friday
Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with wet snow falling Friday afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be minor with only minor inconveniences in travel.
thevillagereporter.com
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds
THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
wtvbam.com
CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
