Coldwater, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake Doster Golf Club suffers $100,000 in damage

PLAINWELL—Damage done to the sixth and seventh greens at Lake Doster Golf Club will cost upwards of $100,000 to repair, according to head golf professional Matt Townsley. “The greens were completely destroyed,” Townsley said. “There was no way to save them. We have to start over with them from square one.”
PLAINWELL, MI
wtvbam.com

Storefront renovations at former Taylor’s building almost finished

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Work is nearly complete on the new storefront renovation of the former Taylor’s Stationers building which will soon be the Children’s Museum of Branch County. City Glass has been installing new frost free aluminum framing with one inch insulated tempered glazing and all...
COLDWATER, MI
1077 WRKR

Residents of Coldwater Can Say ‘Tarzan Slept Here’

Lovers of the "Tarzan" books (and its subsequent movies about the same character) know the author Edgar Rice Burroughs is from Chicago, and spent a majority of his life on, and around the Lake Michigan area, before moving to California later in his life. But a book published in 2014...
COLDWATER, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge High School basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer was listed as the Grand Ledge High School boys’ varsity head basketball coach.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
wtvbam.com

WMU hires Louisville assistant Lance Taylor as new head football coach

KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – It did not take long to fill the vacant head football coaches job at Western Michigan University. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced on Thursday the hiring of Lance Taylor as the new head coach of the WMU Football program,. Taylor will be introduced as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds

THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

CBPU Board approves second circuit to feed Clemens Food Group

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Board of Directors approved the addition of a second circuit Tuesday night to feed Clemens Food Group. Clemens is operating near the rated capacity of the conductor. CBPU Engineering Manager Andrew Cameron says adding an alternate feed will increase...
COLDWATER, MI

