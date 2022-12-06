Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
WSAV-TV
What's the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can't miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting …. If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley causing concern
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston City leaders want to crack down on 18-wheelers parked overnight throughout West Ashley. Michael Allen is the Neighborhood President of Ashley Hall Manor. He said there’s been an increase in tractor trailers and other large equipment left overnight in parking lots up and down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This […]
live5news.com
Charleston city leaders to review request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday will meet to review a request to remove nearly 200 grand trees on Johns Island. Developers are requesting this removal to build a new residential subdivision with over 400 lots near the intersection of River Road and Plow Ground Road.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
live5news.com
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The man was taken to a...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
Charleston City Paper
David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy
“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb in Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police have announced an arrest of a man following a bank robbery last Friday. Police have arrested Scott Tunis, 43, on charges of armed robbery and bomb or replica threat with a hoax device. MPPD officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 on December 2 […]
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
hotelbusiness.com
BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
