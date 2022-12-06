ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

An update on missing Orangeburg County girl

Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley causing concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston City leaders want to crack down on 18-wheelers parked overnight throughout West Ashley.   Michael Allen is the Neighborhood President of Ashley Hall Manor. He said there’s been an increase in tractor trailers and other large equipment left overnight in parking lots up and down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy

“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
CHARLESTON, SC
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC

