Raeford, NC

richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt

ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Two shot in possible road rage incident

Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Sunday, Dec. 4 on Parkton Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a shooting on the 5700 block of Parkton Road in Hope Mills around 3:40 p.m. Deputies learned that “two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident where one of the vehicles was shot into and eventually came to a stop via an accident,’’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WBTW News13

Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

