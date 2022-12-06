Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week ReportedJoel EisenbergLumberton, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt
ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
cbs17
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Up and Coming Weekly
Two shot in possible road rage incident
Two people were shot in a possible road rage incident Sunday, Dec. 4 on Parkton Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a shooting on the 5700 block of Parkton Road in Hope Mills around 3:40 p.m. Deputies learned that “two vehicles were involved in a possible road rage incident where one of the vehicles was shot into and eventually came to a stop via an accident,’’ the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
Neighbor recounts hearing around 20 gun shots the night of the power grid attack
For the first time we're seeing pictures of the damaged equipment at the Carthage substation in Moore County, where bullet holes are clearly visible. Images were sent by photographer Jonathan Drake. Investigators are hoping surveillance video from homes and businesses will help lead them to the person who fired shots...
Raeford officers kill man ‘in self-defense’ during shooting Monday night
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the events leading up to when two Raeford police officers pulled their guns out and shot a man Monday night.
WMBF
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
cbs17
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
Family balks at limitations put on ability to talk about, take notes on body camera video of police shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The family of a woman fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer is choosing not view police body camera video of her death because of a judge’s gag order, according to lawyers representing the family. On July 1, a Fayetteville police officer fatally shot Jada...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
WECT
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
Police chase in Bladenboro leads to multiple arrests and leaves two injured
BLADENBORO — A police chase in Bladenboro has led to multiple arrests in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. Bladenboro p
Gun seized from student’s vehicle at Scotland County High School, principal says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A gun was seized Tuesday during the search of a student’s vehicle at Scotland High School, according to Principal Brent Smith. The search came after a school employee notified administrators about a concern, Smith said in a statement. School administrators and the school resource immediately an investigation that led to […]
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged with first-degree murder after 18-year-old killed in May
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the May 7 shooting death of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, outside a Fayetteville apartment building. On May 7 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Treetop Drive after gunshots were reported in the area.
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
