Steph Curry Reveals How Many Full-Court Shots He Actually Made in Viral Video
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did make some full-court shots
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
‘Should count for two losses’: Devin Booker sounds off on soul-crushing Suns loss to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got demolished in their home court by the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. The suffering at the hands of Jayson Tatum and company was so bad that Devin Booker felt like the Suns deserve to get another loss for that defeat. The Suns were blown out of the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Viral video of NBA player Steph Curry making 5 full-court shots in a row is fake
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry holds many professional basketball records, including becoming the first player in NBA history to make 500 postseason three-point shots. Curry is also famous for his warmup routine, which often includes him making long-range shots from all over the court. It might not be...
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the highest scoring teenagers in NBA history; Kevin Knox is shockingly Top 10.
Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird
Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and he is widely considered the best shooter in NBA history. He most recently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship winning his first Finals MVP in the process. Most people would agree that Stephen Curry is a top ...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Brittney Griner prisoner swap bombshell draws emotional reaction from Twitter
It may have taken over nine months, but WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in American soil. On Thursday morning, it was announced that Griner, who was detained by Russian authorities back on February 17 due to vape cartridges in her luggage, has been released in a prisoner swap, ending what had been an emotional saga, both for the 6’9 center and her loved ones.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5
Stephen Curry drops his All-Time starting five with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and himself.
Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree
Shaquille O'Neal takes a dive after getting shoved into Christmas tree.
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
