Fort Worth, TX

Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scv2e_0jZ2QTOd00

Two people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.

Fort Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian calls this a multi-month, multi-million dollar investigation.

Police say the pair, wearing ski masks, were caught outside the Lake Worth Post Office on Telephone Road near Azle Avenue. As police closed in, one of them tried to run but he was quickly chased down by a police dog who was also able to sniff out some items tossed away during the foot pursuit.

Comments / 26

Tom#1
2d ago

Thank God these boys are looking at federal time! Most of those thieves aren't too concerned about going back to jail obviously.

Reply
15
A republican and a REAL Texan!
2d ago

Yep 👍. This is why we rarely get our mail anymore....There are postal employees that steal mail too!!!

Reply(2)
7
Vanita Gary
1d ago

I would like to know what happened to my packages that were sent to me but i never got & the checks i sent (all of this happened last year)....I still keep getting duns for things i never received.....And also i keep getting mail that says they never received the checks i mailed to pay for things i did receive.....KEEP INVESTIGATING & KEEP PROSECUTING THOSE THEIVES....DO NOT MAKE DEALS WITH THEM....AND DON'T LET THEM OUT OF JAIL.....

Reply
2
 

