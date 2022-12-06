Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth

Two people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.

Fort Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian calls this a multi-month, multi-million dollar investigation.

Police say the pair, wearing ski masks, were caught outside the Lake Worth Post Office on Telephone Road near Azle Avenue. As police closed in, one of them tried to run but he was quickly chased down by a police dog who was also able to sniff out some items tossed away during the foot pursuit.

