NFL Draft: Justin Flowe Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
 2 days ago
One of the highest-rated players in the nation out of high school, Justin Flowe, had a rocky tenure at Oregon and the decision to transfer seems obvious.

Flowe is an athletic linebacker with an NFL build and competitive enthusiasm in his playstyle. Injuries largely plagued his tenure in Eugene, but his play on the field was promising.

Expect Flowe to have an impact at his new school, with significant traits that will leave teams coveting his skillset if he can prove durable for the remainder of his collegiate career.

