ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Newsstand: Who ESPN SP+ picks in Gator Bowl between Notre Dame, South Carolina

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZX6o_0jZ2PyWp00
Notre Dame cheerleaders. (Photo by David Becker/BGI)

The ESPN SP+ metric is predicting a close game between No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) and No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) in the upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Bill Connelly’s advanced efficiency calculation has the Gamecocks beating the Fighting Irish by a rounded score of 30-27.

The SP+, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” projects the margin to be 3.1 points in South Carolina’s favor. Given the Irish are favored by 4 points according to ESPN, the spread difference of 7.1 points is tied for the fourth-highest among all 43 bowl games.

ESPN releases weekly SP+ rankings to give a hierarchy that is designed to illustrated the teams who are the best at displaying the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. Lucky and unimpressive wins hurt the score. Strong and unlucky losses help the score. Obviously, playing well in wins is the best upward driver of the number.

Georgia is a clear No. 1 with a mark of 36.7. South Carolina ranks 25th at 13.2. The Irish check in at No. 35 with a figure of 10.1.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Baller.

Recruiting season.

The Irish faced two of the four.

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Notre Dame athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $10 until the start of next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the day

“That was awesome. That was a Saturday night, Jake Fromm’s first start. We went up there with a true freshman quarterback, beat Notre Dame on a Saturday night in South Bend, which was pretty awesome, and ended up playing for the national championship that same year. Hopefully this Notre Dame experience will kick-start something special like that for us in 2023.”

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on being on the Georgia coaching staff when the Bulldogs played the Irish in 2017

Headlines of the day

How the Irish made a strong first impression on Western Michigan DT transfer Braden Fiske (Patrick Engel)

Irish freshman CB Jayden Bellamy enters transfer portal (Patrick Engel)

The Gold Standard: Notre Dame coaches on the road nuggets (Mike Singer)

Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl: Five things to know about South Carolina (Tyler Horka)

Commit tracker: Notre Dame recruits in playoff action (Mike Singer)

Notre Dame football transfer portal, roster tracker: Who’s staying, who’s going (Tyler Horka)

Notre Dame DE Osita Ekwonu enters transfer portal (Patrick Engel)

Notre Dame offers transferring Kent State WR Dante Cephas (Patrick Engel)

Lucky Charms: Details on Irish ATH target Brandyn Hillman’s decision (Mike Singer)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rattler playing at an elite level

Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show to break down the performance of quarterback Spencer Rattler in Carolina's 31-30 win against archrival and then-No. 7 Clemson. Rattler threw foï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

McLeod named SC Mr. Football

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Xzavier McLeod was named 2022 SC Mr. Football on Saturday afternoon. The four-star defensive tackle from Camden was one of seven candidates. Included among them were RB Jarvis Green (Dutch Fork), RB/LB Bryson James (Clinton), QB Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg), RB Jonah Norris (Lexington), QB LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) and RB Tyler Smith (Barnwell).
COLUMBIA, SC
upstatespartans.com

After a Week Layoff, Men's Basketball Returns to Action Hosting South Carolina State Saturday

USC Upstate (4-4; 0-0 Big South) vs. South Carolina State (1-9; 0-0 MEAC) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. TV: Ingles Nexstar Game of the Week | ESPN+ or WYCW/WWCW/WMYT. Saturday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina State marks the fourth meeting between the two schools in the Spartans' Division I era (2007-pres.) as all meetings have come during the Dave Dickerson era (2018-pres.) of Upstate basketball. The Spartans have taken each meeting with the Bulldogs, including an 82-78 victory last season at South Carolina State. Of note, each game in the series has been decided by four or fewer points.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Spun

SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship

In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. “I look back and see friends that I...
HOPKINS, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lugoff man flips $15 lottery ticket win into $375,000

LUGOFF, SC — A Midlands man turned a $15 lottery win into a $375,000 windfall, according to the SC Education Lottery. It happened at the S M Mart on Hwq 1 S. in Lugoff, where he cashed in a $15 winning ticket and decided to use those winnings to buy another scratch-off.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina ranked with 9th highest HIV case rate in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - To raise awareness about the HIV-AIDS epidemic, South Carolina residents gathered at the State House to mark the 41st anniversary of World AIDS Day and honor those who have lost their lives. Around 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with a diagnosed HIV infection, according to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

'Legacy of hard work': Columbia College celebrates 299 graduates

COLUMBIA, SC — Columbia College recognized 299 graduates Friday morning during their commencement, awarding 116 graduating seniors and 183 graduate students with their diplomas. Keynote speaker Councilwoman Tina Herbert addressed the graduates and congratulated them on their many accomplishments. Graduating senior Zykeria Moultrie's family ties run deep in the...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy