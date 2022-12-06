Newsstand: Who ESPN SP+ picks in Gator Bowl between Notre Dame, South Carolina

Notre Dame cheerleaders. (Photo by David Becker/BGI)

The ESPN SP+ metric is predicting a close game between No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) and No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) in the upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Bill Connelly’s advanced efficiency calculation has the Gamecocks beating the Fighting Irish by a rounded score of 30-27.

The SP+, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” projects the margin to be 3.1 points in South Carolina’s favor. Given the Irish are favored by 4 points according to ESPN, the spread difference of 7.1 points is tied for the fourth-highest among all 43 bowl games.

ESPN releases weekly SP+ rankings to give a hierarchy that is designed to illustrated the teams who are the best at displaying the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. Lucky and unimpressive wins hurt the score. Strong and unlucky losses help the score. Obviously, playing well in wins is the best upward driver of the number.

Georgia is a clear No. 1 with a mark of 36.7. South Carolina ranks 25th at 13.2. The Irish check in at No. 35 with a figure of 10.1.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Baller.

Recruiting season.

The Irish faced two of the four.

Quote of the day

“That was awesome. That was a Saturday night, Jake Fromm’s first start. We went up there with a true freshman quarterback, beat Notre Dame on a Saturday night in South Bend, which was pretty awesome, and ended up playing for the national championship that same year. Hopefully this Notre Dame experience will kick-start something special like that for us in 2023.”

— South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on being on the Georgia coaching staff when the Bulldogs played the Irish in 2017

