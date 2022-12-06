Read full article on original website
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
El Paso County, Fountain announce fire restrictions, effective Wednesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the city of Fountain are joining Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in enacting fire restrictions, effective Wednesday at noon. Both are going on stage one fire restrictions, citing the "low precipitation we have received, the fairly consistent winds and warmer...
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado Springs
The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado SpringsPhoto bythe author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Broadmoor resort is fabulous in every season, but it is especially magnificent during the holidays.
WATCH: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents off the porch of a Colorado Springs home
As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines, with some packages needing to be shipped as soon as this week.
Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day. At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
WATCH: Burn restrictions in place in Colorado Springs
An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday.
Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
Staff shortage Tuesday forces early closure of Fountain Library
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time this year, a staff shortage has caused a branch of the Pikes Peak Library District in El Paso County to close early, but not because of worker shortages common during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest situation happened Tuesday evening at the PPLD's Fountain branch, resulting in The post Staff shortage Tuesday forces early closure of Fountain Library appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs diner open downtown in historic building
Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas have opened their much-anticipated Munches, downtown at 122 N. Tejon St. in the former Michelle’s. They will be serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. The food is made from scratch and the servings are huge. On the menu you’ll find several waffle options from savory...
Crews stop fire before it reaches homes in Canon City, assistant fire chief spotted the smoke
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Thursday as they battled a fire. According to the Fire Chief with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was first spotted by Assistant Chief Scott Johnson at about 12:22 p.m. Asst. Chief Johnson was on-duty while driving in the area and spotted the smoke. The chief added the small fire was near homes and driven by strong winds. Canon City has been under fire ban restrictions since the end of May.
Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr. This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd. The post FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of an active shooter at a Broadmoor-area school was fake, says the Colorado Springs Police Department after it investigated the phony tip Wednesday morning. The police department tweeted a short statement on the incident:. The Colorado Springs School is a private school located...
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
Crescent Real Estate Completes Sale of 1 MSF Office Portfolio in Colorado Springs for $180M
Centennial-based Crescent Real Estate LLC has sold its premier Class A office portfolio in Colorado Springs. Totaling 1.02 million square feet, the monumental portfolio comprises 13 buildings that were sold as either individual buildings or micro-portfolios to multiple buyers during the past four years for an aggregate price of approximately $180 million.
Arrest papers for Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado Springs released
An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday.
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is on the run after shooting a person. Just after midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Circle and Constitution to a shooting. The victim, who is expected to survive, had at least one gunshot shot wound and was taken to the hospital.
[VIDEO] Buck rescued after getting stuck in Colorado Springs ditch
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, crews recently sprung into action to save a deer that got stuck in a Colorado Springs ditch. The antlered buck was found in a cement drainage ditch on the west side of the city, near Centennial Boulevard. It was likely unable to get out of the ditch due to its hooves sliding on the steep sides. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this is a fairly common occurrence, especially in winter.
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
