Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
White Kids Play More Sports Than Others By Kindergarten, Study Says
When kids start Kindergarten, they’re put through several evaluations to measure their preparedness for school. The goal is to even the playing field by identifying how schools can best support kids to meet their individual needs. Looking at factors like a child’s readiness to read, including hearing and language skills, matters a great deal; when addressed early, these interventions can help prevent kids from getting far behind their peers. But a new study in the Journal of Applied Psychology has uncovered troubling inequalities amongst Kindergarteners outside of the classroom that could have major consequences.
Upworthy
Teacher explains equity, tells students why they can’t be treated equally and it's eye-opening
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2021. Children's early ages and influences shape their vision for the future and that's why having good teachers is so crucial. In a world where inequity is rife, kids understanding the concept can go a long way in course-correcting the future. A 21-year-old third grade teacher, Aimee, posted a video on TikTok showing how she spells out fairness and equity to kids and it's eye-opening. Not only does it teach kids about existing inequity but it also helps them understand the need for allocation of resources to address the inequity.
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
A push to raise the school starting age to 6 sounds like good news for parents, but there's a catch
The decision about whether to send a child to school “early” or “hold them back” can be a tortuous one for families who have a child born in the first half of the year. So a recent New South Wales proposal that all children should start school in the year they turn six may seem very helpful for parents, taking the guesswork out. But if we are going to have stricter rules around when children start school, we need to make sure it does not harm those from disadvantaged backgrounds. A plan to raise the starting age NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell...
American Girl angers parents with book teaching kids about gender expression
Angry parents have blasted a book from the American Girl doll brand that discusses body image and gender, claiming it’s pushing impressionable children to change their gender. “A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image: How to love yourself, live life to the fullest, and celebrate all kinds of bodies,” sets out to teach girls to “live comfortably in their own skin,” according to American Girl — but some parents disagree. “Incredibly disappointed in your book ‘Body Image’ Let these little girls be little girls. Stop the disgusting push to introduce topics too mature. It is NOT your place,” one mother wrote...
I was the only dad in my kid's PTA. That group of 30 moms gave me the confidence I needed as a parent.
The author says that the group of moms became key through the hard early years of parenting and that he still cherishes the memories.
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Golarz: Teachers struggle to balance the needs of one and the needs of many
As with many teachers, Marion’s teaching career varied. First there was high school language arts, theatre, and typing, then elementary Title One, special education, a return to high school and intermittent university composition classes and the writing lab. I was a school superintendent when this story took place. It...
'I've Homeschooled My Kids Since the Pandemic—They're Not Missing Out'
Sandra Kim explains why she continued homeschooling her kids when schools re-opened, in this exclusive essay.
10 ways kids appear to be acting naughty but actually aren't.
Many of kids' so-called 'bad' behaviors are actually normal developmental acts of growing up.
TODAY.com
I’m a parenting educator: Here are 5 things I always do with my own kids
If you’re a parent reading this, I know one thing is true: you already do SO much. The packed lunches, the chauffeur service, that silly song you sing to cheer them up — you’re on it. So, I wouldn’t add to your to-do list if there weren’t...
The Case for Universal Kindergarten
The country’s education system received a tough blow with the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress’s Nation’s Report Card, the first one released since 2019. The report showed exactly how much the pandemic has impacted education, with the results being large declines in math scores and dips in reading scores among students across the country. And we […] The post The Case for Universal Kindergarten appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
How Many Extracurriculars Does One Kid Really Need?
Ask any parent, and they'll tell you — kids have a lot of energy. This is most likely why the inside of your house looks like it was hit by a tornado on a regular basis. Your little ones love to be active, which is why many parents are eager to enroll their kids in as many extracurricular activities as they can from an early age. From soccer leagues and science clubs to dance and horseback riding classes, there are a ton of options to choose from to keep your little balls of energy entertained for hours and hours. But is it possible for kids to have too much of a good thing? How many extracurriculars should kids have? Experts suggest it could be beneficial to set some limits.
FOX 28 Spokane
Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students
FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota school district has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday. Board Member Richard Olson has argued that the grant “does not help all students.” About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color.
Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby? I hear these questions a lot as a professor of child development and family science. The notion of spoiling a baby remains common in the U.S., despite evidence that infants who have parents who respond to their needs are better at calming themselves down later in life. Many of the students I teach say that their parents resisted calming their cries and that they turned out...
Man abandoned by his dad at 14 makes videos teaching children what dads normally teach kids
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 3, 2022. Rob Kenney's dad was never around to help him with anything but he wants to be there for others in a similar predicament. Rob Kenney started a YouTube channel: "Dad, how do I?" to provide practical advice on fixing things at home while also providing emotional support. Kenney started the channel but never imagined it would become this popular. He now has 3.95 million subscribers. "I will do my best to provide useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do," he describes the channel. The videos aren't limited to fixing things; they also include storytime and even dad chats.
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
