Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee's plan to offset the loss of Alex Golesh

By Daniel Morrison
 2 days ago
Donald Page / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

head coach Josh Heupel lost his offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh, who has been with him since he was the head coach at UCF. Golesh took the USF head coaching position, looking to rebuild the Bulls’ program.

It’s not a small loss for Tennessee. Now, Josh Heupel needs to replace a key recruiter who was also his right-hand man in running one of the game’s truly elite offenses.

While speaking at the Orange Bowl press conference, Josh Heupel explained Tennessee’s plan to offset the loss of Alex Golesh.

“Certainly, losing Alex is something that we’re excited about,” Josh Heupel said. “I think it speaks to the growth inside of our program, and when I say that, just that success that we’re having on the field in the style of play, the culture that we have inside of our building–for him to have an opportunity to go run his own program is one that I and our staff are excited for him to have that opportunity.”

It’s a great opportunity for Alex Golesh, but, practically, Tennessee needs to find a replacement for him quickly.

“In the coming days, we’ll understand how we want to fill that out on the recruiting trail, and then as we get into game preparation as well, but excited for him,” Josh Heupel said. “And, again, I think it speaks so well to what our players and our staff have done in a short amount of time here at Tennessee.”

The first of two signing days is rapidly approaching on December 21, 2022. On top of that, the NCAA Transfer Portal is in full swing. So, Tennessee does need to find a recruiter to replace him and speak to those who are already committed to the Volunteers quickly.

After that, Tennessee has the Orange Bowl against Clemson. It’s the Volunteers’ first time in a major bowl since the 2005 Cotton Bowl. It’s their first Orange Bowl since the 1998 Orange Bowl. With a win, it would be Tennessee’s first Orange Bowl win since 1939. Even in the College Football Playoff era, this is a big deal and Josh Heupel needs to find a replacement for Alex Golesh to prepare for it.

Josh Heupel on Tennessee’s Orange Bowl roster

Going into the Orange Bowl, Josh Heupel expects to have a fairly complete roster for the Orange Bowl, despite injuries, the transfer portal, and NFL Draft declarations.

“I certainly expect most of our guys to be there, there’s guys that are still gaining information and guys that were nicked up on the back half of the season that you’ve got to see where they get to here over the coming days and make a smart, educated decision for them and their future,” Josh Heupel said.

