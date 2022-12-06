ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
whowhatwear

9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Media TV

Coping With Grief During the Holidays

It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
MINNESOTA STATE
aarp.org

ICYMI Coffee & Conversation: Taking Care of Caregivers with the Granite VNA

Caregiving can be challenging on the best of days. Add in the stress of COVID, work, other relationships, the holidays, or any number of issues and it’s easy to get burned out. Finding the right balance is important. Join AARP NH and The Granite VNA for this previously recorded...
Simplemost

Christmas Crafts For Kids Are Easy With These 4 Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If making holiday mementos with your family is one of your favorite traditions at...
aarp.org

A Different Kind of Holiday Party

Typical holiday parties feature lots of talk, laughter, food and drinks in abundance. For AARP volunteers in North Carolina’s Mountain Region, who actively enable people to choose how they wish to live as they age, this year's annual holiday party was very different, but every bit as memorable. First,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
TheStreet

20 of the Coziest Holiday Gifts for Anyone on Your List

Finding the perfect gift for that someone special in your life can undoubtedly be a puzzle, but as the weather gets chillier and we spend more time indoors, there’s something that’s almost universally loved--keeping cozy. With the holiday season comes embracing your inner homebody, snuggling up with blankets and a warm beverage, and getting creative with your at-home entertainment.
Happi

Household and Personal Care Marketers Launch Holiday 2022 Gifts

Holiday gift-giving is a profit center for cosmetics and fragrance marketers. But shoppers right now are being more discerning due to the current economy. Highlights from WSL’s new national survey on holiday shopping shows that no more than 15% of consumers plan to spend more across the fall and December holidays. And, December gift-giving will see shoppers craving saving cash.
townandstyle.com

Treasured Holiday Recipes

Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
aarp.org

Don't Get Bitten by a Pet Scam

Who doesn’t want to give their loved ones that perfect holiday postcard moment? You know, the big box with a bow that has a furry new member of the family inside. Unfortunately, that desire to create a cherished memory of a holiday pet leads many to a scam they won’t soon forget.
MARYLAND STATE
aarp.org

AARP Oklahoma Honors Volunteers' Outstanding Community Service

AARP Oklahoma's 2022 Andrus Awards and Volunteer Celebration virtually honored Oklahomans age 50-plus for their dedicated volunteer work across the state. The Andrus Award for Community Service is named in honor of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is the highest honor presented by AARP. The 2022 AARP Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
aarp.org

AARP HomeFit Guide

Español | Most houses and apartments are designed for young, able-bodied adults and don’t meet the needs of older residents or people with disabilities. In fact, in many parts of the United States, most housing units were built more than a generation ago to serve a population of family households, generally consisting of two parents and at least two children.
aarp.org

Mindful Movement & Guided Meditation for Healthy Aging

Discover how mindful movement and guided meditation can relax both body and mind. Guided by master certified yoga educator and wellness coach Diane Butera, you’ll first practice extra-gentle movements from yoga and other mindfulness techniques that are aimed at helping to calm your nervous system, relax your body and provide an instant cognitive boost. Following the movement portion of the class, you’ll lie down and rest comfortably to enjoy a guided meditation designed to increase your vitality and improve your sleep by helping you release your muscular, mental and emotional tensions. Sleep is an essential function that allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert and better able to stave off diseases. Discover how guided meditation promotes health and sleep by deeply resting both body and mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy