Volquest Podcast: What direction will Heupel go with OC?

By Eric Cain
On3.com
 4 days ago
Credit: Volquest

It’s been a busy few days for the Tennessee football program, receiving the Orange Bowl bid and losing its offensive coordinator in Alex Golesh. Plus, the transfer portal window is officially open. What could be in store for the Vols this week?

Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Rob Lewis and Eric Cain discuss it all + the matchup with Clemson on today’s edition of the Volquest Podcast.

Hendon Hooker left off Heisman Trophy finalist list

Hendon Hooker was not one of four Heisman Trophy finalists when the group was announced on Monday night. Instead, the honors went to Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

Heisman voting closed on Monday evening and the finalists were announced shortly after.

Tennessee football has never produced a Heisman Trophy winner in the 87-year history of the award. The Heisman will be awarded on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

“Hendon certainly deserves to be at that ceremony,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Sunday. “He certainly is one of the best players in college football.”

Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC and passed for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns, against four interceptions, in 13 games. He rushed 109 times for 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

Stroud has passed for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, with six interceptions, in 12 games during the regular season. Duggan has passed for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns, with four interceptions, while running 112 times for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

Bennett, after leading Georgia to the national championship last season, has passed for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and has rushed 47 times for 184 yards while leading the undefeated Bulldogs to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

On3.com

