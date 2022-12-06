ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

positivelyosceola.com

Superintendent of Osceola School District, Dr. Debra Pace, Announces She’ll Retire in June 2023

Dr. Debra Pace, superintendent of the School District of Osceola County since March of 2013, has announced that she will retire June 30, 2023. Pace’s career in the education field has spanned more than 30 years, and has included teaching at Poinciana High School, before becoming Principal at both Poinciana and Harmony High School. Dr.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Announces Osceola Prosper 2023, FREE tuition for graduates planning to attend Valencia College or O-Tech

The State of Osceola County is strong, prosperous and well-positioned to provide new, high-paying job opportunities to residents for generations to come, County Commissioner Brandon Arrington announced during the 10th annual State of the County address on Wednesday. Arrington also announced that all of Osceola County’s 2023 graduating seniors will...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Community Health Centers Hosts Hiring Event in Orlando

Community Health Centers is hosting a hiring event for various positions for their new center in The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 13th, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions, including Family Physician, Licensed...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Eatonville neighbors look to stop sale of last acres of Hungerford School property

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors and some town leaders in Eatonville want to stop the last 100 acres of a historical piece of land from being sold to developers. The Hungerford School was founded in 1889 as the first school for African Americans in Central Florida. It was given to Orange County Public Schools in the ‘50s and now people in the town are working with the Southern Poverty Law Center with hopes of getting it back so that the town and its people get the benefits.
EATONVILLE, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Public Schools Graduation Dates for Class of 2023

Orange County Public Schools announced graduation dates for the Class of 2023. According to OCPS, schools will release specific times and ticketing information by the end of January. The district will update the webpage and calendar events upon finalization, but here are the Orange County graduation dates and locations around Orlando:
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ems1.com

Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise

ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
ORLANDO, FL
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE

