EATONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors and some town leaders in Eatonville want to stop the last 100 acres of a historical piece of land from being sold to developers. The Hungerford School was founded in 1889 as the first school for African Americans in Central Florida. It was given to Orange County Public Schools in the ‘50s and now people in the town are working with the Southern Poverty Law Center with hopes of getting it back so that the town and its people get the benefits.

EATONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO