Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
asheville.com
New Tuition-Free Public Montessori Charter School Approved for Asheville
After receiving unanimous approval by the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board in September 2022, Mountain City Public Montessori received unanimous approval by the N.C. State Board of Education at its December 1, 2022 meeting to open in August 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year. Mountain City Public Montessori will be...
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
WLOS.com
Inflationary pressures lead to higher tuition, fees at Western Carolina University
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Economic pressures are leading to tuition and fee hikes for the next academic year at Western Carolina University. Tuition remains the same for undergraduate students at Western Carolina University in large part due to the NC-Promise program that's been in place for some years now.
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Public Schools Announces a New Principal for Fletcher Elementary
Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announces a new principal at Fletcher Elementary, effective as of November 28, 2022. Matthew Haney, the current Principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary. Haney fills the principalship vacated by Tammy Deaver, who has been named Principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
WLOS.com
Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
biltmorebeacon.com
Givens Communities Gets New Vice President of Philanthropy
Givens Communities, a leader in senior living opportunities, has announced that Brian Guengerich will become the vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization. “I think philanthropy provides a tremendous opportunity to advance Givens’ vision of expanding possibilities for aging,” said Guengerich. “Economic uncertainty should never determine quality of life.”
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County high school teacher, charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, is no longer employed with the school system. John Brian Taylor had been on administrative leave since his arrest on November 15. The Polk County School Superintendent says Taylor has also surrendered his teaching license and is no longer eligible to be an educator in North Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Health Authority awards more than $5.8M to 11 Greenville County nonprofits
FAVOR Upstate – $1,374,291, over three years. Girls on the Run Upstate SC – $45,000 over three years. Greenville County First Steps – $600,000 over three years. Soteria Community Development Corporation – $7,220 one-year grant. Unity Health on Main – $1,389,740 over three years. University...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
Two major changes to laws regarding domestic violence now in effect for North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two major changes to laws regarding domestic violence took effect on Dec. 1 in North Carolina. The changes are intended to ensure victims feel safe and protected as their cases go to court. Both changes were signed by Governor Roy Cooper on July 7. House...
WLOS.com
Kids to the courts: Nonprofit raising money to make tennis more accessible for children
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Tennis Association is launching a new capital campaign to make tennis more accessible for kids. The nonprofit organizations is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a van to help get kids to and from local tennis courts. The van would also give kids...
WLOS.com
Asheville Fire Department receives Class 1 designation, now in top 1% of US departments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Fire Department received a significant designation Wednesday, Dec. 7 that could affect homeowners. The fire department, which was already designated a Class 2 department, now joins an elite group made of fewer than 0.05% (one-half of one percent) of all fire departments in the United States.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Comments / 1