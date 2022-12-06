Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)
A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police. Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased ma…
6 cars, copper pipe stolen from Harrisburg property while owner out of town
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for suspects after a man returned from being out of town for a month and found that someone stole various items from his recently purchased Manada Bottom Road residence. The stolen property includes six cars, approximately 100 feet of copper...
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
2 dead after crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Police in Dauphin County look for missing 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl and her infant daughter. Lower Paxton Township police said Anylah Duffin left her home Wednesday with her 4-week-old daughter and hasn't returned. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duffin...
Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike at Tuscarora Tunnel in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County. Video above: Person gets out of car in tunnel to see what's going on. The turnpike is shut down in both directions at the Tuscarora Tunnel. The tunnel, which is just...
The official story is not always the whole story for deaths at Dauphin County Prison
PennLive spent the last six months looking into the deaths of people held at Dauphin County Prison. Most people housed there have been convicted of minor crimes or are awaiting trial and presumed to be innocent. We uncovered information from four cases so far that significantly calls into question the...
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
Missing man in York County found, police say
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing in Fairview Township, York County, has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday morning that he had been found and is safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was canceled.
Two firefighters die in Schuylkill County fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two firefighters died after being called to a residential fire in Schuylkill County on Wednesday evening. The fire took place on the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township near the town of Tamaqua at around 3:45 p.m. According to the Schuylkill...
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
York police release statement about fatal shooting
YORK, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in York. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street. "York City police responded to the area of West Poplar St. and South Belvidere St. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who was unresponsive and appeared to have injuries from a gunshot," police said in a statement. "The victim was given medical aid but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives were notified and are investigating."
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
Western Pa. trooper suspended after DUI on the job arrest
A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for DUI on the job.
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
