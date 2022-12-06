ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
solarpowerworldonline.com

Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023

On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
New York Post

Gen Z congressman-elect claims he was denied a DC pad because of his ‘really bad’ credit

Florida Democratic Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment rental in Washington, DC, because of his “really bad” credit.  “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost wrote in a tweet.  “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” the incoming 25-year-old congressman added.  Frost, who worked as a community organizer before his congressional run in Florida’s 10th District, said that he racked...
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ARIZONA STATE
defensenews.com

US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

entrepreneur who led China's struggle for global chip dominance

Editor's note: Elements of this article are condensed from Chris Miller's recent book, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. For Zhao Weiguo, it was a long, winding road from a childhood raising pigs and sheep along China’s western frontier to being celebrated as a chip billionaire by Chinese media. Zhao ended up in rural China after his father was banished for writing subversive poems during the Cultural Revolution, but he never planned to accept a life rearing livestock in the countryside. After winning entrance to Tsinghua University, one of China’s best universities, he turned himself into a government-backed tech tycoon. The investment firm that until recently he ran, called Tsinghua Unigroup, looked like a private company. In fact, it acted like a vehicle for the Chinese government’s industrial policy — and set its aim on acquiring the world’s most advanced semiconductor companies.
solarindustrymag.com

Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
PYMNTS

45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation

Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy