ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Insider Report - Gamecocks coaches continue road work

By Chris Clark
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBg30_0jZ2NsRr00
Photo: Ryan Synder | BWI

After making more key recruiting stops on Monday, Shane Beamer and his staff continue seeing priority Gamecock football targets. Where is the staff planning to be this week?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Shane Beamer addresses Marcus Satterfield leaving for Nebraska

Shane Beamer will be looking for a new South Carolina offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield left to rejoin his old friend Matt Rhule at Nebraska in the same role. Driving up toward Clemson the week of the regular-season finale, Beamer had a pretty good idea he might have to make a new hire when an alert about Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule popped up on his phone. Rhule and Satterfield had previously worked together at four different stops: Western Carolina (2005), Temple (2013-15), Baylor (2018-19) and the Carolina Panthers (2020).
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts instant turnaround for Colorado under Deion Sanders with transfer portal

Former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt predicted an instant turnaround for the Buffaloes football program under new head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders, who did not hide about his aspirations to attack the transfer portal, could bring an instant impact to Colorado after turning around Jackson State over the last three seasons. Klatt detailed why he saw Sanders as the right fit to get things moving fast in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

LSU QB coach Joe Sloan goes in-home with Rickie Collins

LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan went in-home with 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins on Monday. Collins is set to sign with the Tigers in December and enroll in Baton Rouge in January. Collins committed to the Tigers in August after decommitting from Purdue over the summer. Woodlawn...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Early betting lines for Gamecocks versus Fighting Irish

South Carolina turned in a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and will look to continue its momentum as it heads to Jacksonville to face off against Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gamecocks (8-4) capped the regular season with two top 10 wins...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Florida sends five coaches to visit 4-star DL commit Kelby Collins

One of the biggest selling points for Billy Napier when he was in the hiring process at Florida was the ‘army’ of staffers that he would be able to hire. The first-year head man mobilized the troops on Monday night as Florida sent five staffers, including Napier, to the home of four-star Gators defensive line commit Kelby Collins. And that came after co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney was in Collins’ home on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses Joe Milton, how he prepared to take over as Tennessee's starter

Once upon a time, Joe Milton was Josh Heupel’s starting quarterback at . Much has changed since Hendon Hooker replaced Milton as Heupel’s quarterback, but the Volunteers are preparing for life as Milton as the starting quarterback once again moving forward. Speaking with the media, Heupel discussed how Milton has grown since the last time he led Tennessee, and how he’s more prepared to do so now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy