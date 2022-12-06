Read full article on original website
Semiconductor Manufacturers Don't Need More Subsidies. They Need Less Government.
President Joe Biden will visit the site of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon to tout what the White House sees as proof that it is solving global worries about high-tech supply chains with expensive subsidies and new industrial policy. In reality, however, semiconductor manufacturers don't...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
'These Chips Can Be Proudly Stamped Made In America': Apple Will Manufacture Semiconductor Chips at New Arizona Factory
Amid supply chain difficulties overseas, Apple has said it will build chips for its products at a new factory in Phoenix, Arizona.
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
Border barrier of shipping containers snakes across Arizona wilderness
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A long, thin line stretches across the dusty Arizona landscape. It is a border barrier - but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other.
WCPO
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won in the Georgia runoff election on Tuesday defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome of the election ensures Democrats will now have a majority in the U.S. Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term in the White House. As votes were...
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
Gen Z congressman-elect claims he was denied a DC pad because of his ‘really bad’ credit
Florida Democratic Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment rental in Washington, DC, because of his “really bad” credit. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost wrote in a tweet. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” the incoming 25-year-old congressman added. Frost, who worked as a community organizer before his congressional run in Florida’s 10th District, said that he racked...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
defensenews.com
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
WCPO
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap
President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday. The Associated Press reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout,...
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
