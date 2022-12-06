Florida Democratic Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment rental in Washington, DC, because of his “really bad” credit. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost wrote in a tweet. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” the incoming 25-year-old congressman added. Frost, who worked as a community organizer before his congressional run in Florida’s 10th District, said that he racked...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO