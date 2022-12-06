ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
solarpowerworldonline.com

Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023

On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
solarindustrymag.com

Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
WCPO

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won in the Georgia runoff election on Tuesday defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome of the election ensures Democrats will now have a majority in the U.S. Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term in the White House. As votes were...
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Gen Z congressman-elect claims he was denied a DC pad because of his ‘really bad’ credit

Florida Democratic Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said on Thursday that he was denied an apartment rental in Washington, DC, because of his “really bad” credit.  “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Frost wrote in a tweet.  “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money,” the incoming 25-year-old congressman added.  Frost, who worked as a community organizer before his congressional run in Florida’s 10th District, said that he racked...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ARIZONA STATE
industrytoday.com

Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company

German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
MICHIGAN STATE
defensenews.com

US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
WASHINGTON STATE
WCPO

WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday. The Associated Press reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout,...
PYMNTS

45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation

Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy