Quieter weather through the weekend
Scattered showers and mountain snow is moving across New Mexico Wednesday. Drier and more seasonable weather will return through the weekend. After showers, storms, and snow moved through parts of New Mexico today, it is wrapping up tonight. Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico late tonight, bringing and end to those showers, storms, and mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.
Drier, seasonable weather into the weekend
Scattered showers and mountain snow is moving across New Mexico Wednesday. Drier and more seasonable weather will return through the weekend. A storm system is bringing scattered showers across the western half of New Mexico and mountain snow showers. Meanwhile, a tap of sub-tropical moisture has brought steady rain to the southeast corner of the state. The rain there will be wrapping up this evening. Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico late tonight, bringing and end to those showers, storms, and mountain snow. A couple to several inches of snow will fall across the northern mountains through early Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.
Storm Arrives Today
Wet weather is expected across parts of the state through tonight, and maybe even into very early tomorrow morning. The San Juan Mountains in Southern Colorado have been seeing snow since yesterday, expected to get heavier across higher elevations into this afternoon and evening. It will push into the Northern Mountains of New Mexico later today and tonight, but not drop nearly as much snow as Colorado.
Rain and snow arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below.
Rain and snow chances return Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. The heaviest snow will continue to fall in the San Juan Mountains. Another quiet day across the state for most. Temperatures are a little cooler than Monday but still above average for December. Snow has been falling in the San Juan Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Colorado.
Dense fog for morning commute, another storm on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled into the entire Rio Grande Valley, northwest and southwest New Mexico this morning. Visibility is less than a mile, making it difficult to see. Be sure to take it slow and use low beams, not high beams. Fog will stick around through midday, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Skies will clear this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions returning after a wet weekend. Temperatures will be mild, even warm across the east. Winds will be breezy around the mountains and east plains, gusting at 25-40 mph.
Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Health: State offers nurse home visits for newborns, families. Albuquerque: KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary. Community: Bernalillo County...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Christmas tree sellers feel effects of New Mexico wildfire
MORA, N.M. (AP) — The Monday after Thanksgiving, Deanna Trujillo stood in the bed of her truck, watching Christmas tree after Christmas tree pile up in her trailer. There were 101 in total — Trujillo, who sells Mora-grown Christmas trees every year, has to keep careful count for her taxes. It took six men to load the trailer, sometimes throwing trees by hand and, at other times, dropping them from a forklift.
‘It’ll never be the same.’ Northern NM residents fly over burn scar to map damage themselves
Mountaintops with a mix of new growth and dead trees burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire look over a valley in Mora County on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / SourceNM) Hundreds of miles of blackened, lifeless trees — vast stains on the land when viewed from...
Canine flu surge in Texas: What to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Dog reunited with family after swimming across Hudson River
NEW YORK -- A dog who went for a wild swim across the Hudson is now back home with his family in Manhattan.Ellen Wolpin told Inside Edition she got Bear just last week as a service dog for her son, who suffers seizures, but while on a walk near the Hudson on the Upper West Side on Saturday, Bear got spooked and ran off. Someone tried to catch him, but he was too fast."Somebody tried to catch him, and he panicked and swerved around them, and then Bear decided to jump into the Hudson and swim to New Jersey," Wolpin said.She feared Bear was dead, but two days later, Bear was found near a pier in Edgewater, New Jersey.He had a microchip and was reunited with his family.You can see the entire story on Inside Edition at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS2.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
New Mexico health officials update state’s flu, COVID, RSV case outlook
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is continuing to deal with a “triple threat” of COVID, flu and RSV cases through December mostly affecting pediatric patients, but the trends tied to each virus are changing. That was among the myriad of messages from state health leaders during a news conference Thursday, continuing the New Mexico Department […]
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
The Bridge of Southern New Mexico sparked dramatic increase in local high school graduation
The high school graduation rate in Doña County increased more than 50 percent during a 15-year span, climbing from 55 percent in 2007 to 83 percent – among the highest in the state – in 2021, The Bridge of Southern New Mexico President and CEO Tracey Bryan said in a November interview.
New Mexico Adds Anxiety as Qualifying Medical Cannabis Condition
Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.
Texas superintendent accused of putting camera in a girls’ locker room
The superintendent has been working as that role since 2016.
5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges
5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run A Deming woman has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that killed a...
