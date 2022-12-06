Read full article on original website
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
kshb.com
A gray day with some showers this afternoon
Periods of light rain today with drizzle in between. Another area of rain is possible Saturday, but will mostly stay south of I-70 early in the morning. A stronger storm system moves through our area Monday-Tuesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Drizzle, gray skies with some showers later this afternoon. Staying...
kshb.com
Drizzle then periods of rain Thursday
Tonight: Cloudy with drizzle then rain slowly moving in from south to north. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 40°. Thursday: Steadier rain becomes more off & on rain as the day unfolds. Most accumulations range from .25" to .50". Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 46°. Friday: Briefly drier but not...
KMBC.com
Rain in the forecast Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday will close out with cloudy conditions and a possible drizzle overnight, with lows near 40. Showers are likely Thursday morning into the afternoon, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things go back to partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in...
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
natureworldnews.com
25% Chance of Snow Up for Kansas 5 Years After its Last White Christmas
A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?
kshb.com
Chance of drizzle Tuesday and heavier rain Wednesday night-Thursday
Small likelihood of any drizzle freezing on elevated surfaces. Get ready for wet weather late Wednesday night-Thursday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 31°. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly all day with a chance of drizzle. Small chance black ice could form on elevated surfaces northern Missouri....
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum
Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.
KMBC.com
Bridge joint work on westbound I-435 near Grandview Triangle expected to last 2 weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new bridge joint on westbound Interstate 435 just west of the Grandview Triangle has resulted in lane and ramp closures and traffic bottlenecks. The work began on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks. Rush hour traffic Wednesday...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
Missing woman traveling on Greyhound bus from Las Vegas found safe
Kansas City Police say LaTonya Stephenson has been located and is safe. She had been traveling on a Greyhound bus from Las Vegas.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Fire crews locate body inside burned home
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters discovered a body inside a home after a fire early Thursday morning. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
