Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

A gray day with some showers this afternoon

Periods of light rain today with drizzle in between. Another area of rain is possible Saturday, but will mostly stay south of I-70 early in the morning. A stronger storm system moves through our area Monday-Tuesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Drizzle, gray skies with some showers later this afternoon. Staying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Drizzle then periods of rain Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy with drizzle then rain slowly moving in from south to north. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 40°. Thursday: Steadier rain becomes more off & on rain as the day unfolds. Most accumulations range from .25" to .50". Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 46°. Friday: Briefly drier but not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain in the forecast Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday will close out with cloudy conditions and a possible drizzle overnight, with lows near 40. Showers are likely Thursday morning into the afternoon, with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Things go back to partly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday with highs in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
natureworldnews.com

25% Chance of Snow Up for Kansas 5 Years After its Last White Christmas

A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Chance of drizzle Tuesday and heavier rain Wednesday night-Thursday

Small likelihood of any drizzle freezing on elevated surfaces. Get ready for wet weather late Wednesday night-Thursday. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Low: 31°. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly all day with a chance of drizzle. Small chance black ice could form on elevated surfaces northern Missouri....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum

Frederick Krause Mansion, Platte City, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1978, the Frederick Krause Mini Mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Krause built it in 1882-1883. It's located at 220 Ferrel Street in Platte City, Missouri. When the building was nominated for the National Register, the owner was the Platte County Historical Society.
PLATTE CITY, MO
fordauthority.com

Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved

The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
KANSAS CITY, MO

