toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information
When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible. Her crusade against Scientology...
John Travolta Pays Tribute to ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
After learning of Kirstie Alley’s death from cancer at age 71, John Travolta paid tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star. Travolta took to Instagram Monday evening and shared a couple of photos in remembrance of Alley. One image is a throwback photo of her in a white dress, and the other is him and Alley from when they were younger.
TV star Kirstie Alley died in Florida after getting treatment from Tampa hospital
Beloved “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley waged a private, brief battle with cancer in Florida, it was revealed.
'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church
Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes. Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call...
John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'
"Full House" alum John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal on an episode of the "Armchair Expert," with comedian Dax Shepard.
Collider
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Raise a Glass to Kirstie Alley After Her Death
Kirstie Alley’s castmates on the long-running sitcom Cheers fondly remembered their coworker and friend as “brilliant,” “unique and wonderful,” and more following her death from cancer at the age of 71. As People reports, the show’s lead Ted Danson (who played bar owner Sam Malone) noted in a statement that the day Alley died, he was on a plane doing something he rarely does: watching old episodes of Cheers. Danson described the episode as one where Tom Berenger’s character, a plumber named Don Santry, repeatedly proposes to Alley’s Rebecca Howe, who keeps saying “no,” even though she wants to say “yes”...
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Fans, Black Women
Noah took the helm as a replacement for previous host Jon Stewart roughly seven years ago.
How The Masked Singer Honored Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long...
