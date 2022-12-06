ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Hugh Freeze reveals how far away Auburn is from title contention

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGyxu_0jZ2Nbgk00
Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been six years since Hugh Freeze was in charge of an SEC program. In that time, a lot has changed — and those changes are why he thinks he can now help turn Auburn around quickly.

NIL and the transfer portal were unheard of when Freeze served as the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16. Those are now essential parts of building a roster, and even though Freeze hadn’t had a chance to fully evaluate the roster as of his introductory press conference, he thinks the Tigers are in position to flip the script in a timely fashion.

“I think we can turn it fairly fast with the new world we’re in,” Freeze said. “Because I believe, with the commitment that’s been show by our fans, boosters and administration to invest in things like this that matter in recruiting and that matter in NIL and On To Victory [collective], all of that matters today. Ten years ago, you didn’t have that, and so the turnaround’s a little different. Kids couldn’t just leave a school and come to Auburn. They can now.

“I do think we’ve got to be careful to get the right skids that fit our culture, but at the same time, it’s much easier to add to your roster now than it was when I took over at Ole Miss and they hadn’t won an SEC game in two years. Obviously, we were going to some New Year’s Sixes in year three and four, so I see no reason why with the current structure, we can’t do this fairly fast.”

Hugh Freeze reveals top priority for him, his staff at Auburn

New Auburn coach Hugh Freeze‘s top priority is to hit the ground running. For him that means establishing the program’s culture right off the bat by ensuring his staff is 100% bought in from Day 1.

No ifs, ands or buts about it.

“Staff, staff has to drive the culture,” Freeze said in his introductory press conference. “I’m not near as concerned about Xs and Os with most of the staff. The defensive coordinator has got to be masterful at that. But the rest of the staff, obviously, if I were to show you the number of texts I’ve received of big-time college coaches wanting to come to this place, it’s going to be very difficult, very difficult to decide.

“But what will be the deciding factor is putting a staff together that I think compliments each other and drives the culture consistently. There is none of this, ‘Well, you know, eh, that’s a suggestion.’ No, it’s not a suggestion. This is how we do it, and it’s proven to turn programs and work everywhere we’ve been very, very fast.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

How does losing backups to transfer portal affect Alabama? Nick Saban explains

When an Alabama player enters the transfer portal, fan reaction is typically shaped by two things: how highly-rated of a recruit was he, and how much did he play?. For the 18 scholarship players who entered the portal during or after last season, and the 11 more that have entered since the start of this season, the answers are all over the board. Multiple five-star recruits have left the program, as have lesser-known players that most fans would struggle to name.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Freeze Filling Out Auburn Staff

AUBURN — Newly appointed Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has much to do in little time. With the transfer portal now officially open, and with just over two weeks remaining before the national early signing day on Dec. 21, Freeze must act quickly to build his staff in order to strongly position the Tigers as they enter 2023.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn RB officially enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lost another player to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Jordon Ingram entered the portal on Tuesday, ending his 2-year career on The Plains. This will already be the 2nd time Ingram has transferred. He joined the Tigers after leaving...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama

At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
VALLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Trash Valley’: How an Alabama town’s garbage policy left its citizens in cuffs

Dee Kent is one of at least two dozen people arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, Alabama, targets of a years-long legal scheme that has criminalized debt in a city that contracts its solid waste services to a private company, AmWaste. A review of court documents shows that individuals arrested over unpaid trash fees in Chambers County are often people facing financial difficulties, people of color, or people with disabilities. Some residents, records show, have been arrested repeatedly, and most charged criminally with failing to pay trash bills end up paying hundreds more in court costs and fees in addition to the bills themselves.
VALLEY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
AUBURN, AL
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men arrested after homemade bomb found

Two Alabama men have been arrested after police found them with a bomb. Auburn Police Department investigators said Quintevis Jazuez Phillips, 30, of Auburn, Alabama, and Johnny Phillips Jr., 74, of Notasulga, Alabama, were arrested and charged with possession of an explosive device. Phillips was also charged with possessing a pistol without a permit.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy