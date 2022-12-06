ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News WFXT

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
tennisuptodate.com

Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"

Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
WTOP

Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.
WSOC Charlotte

Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms

Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
WTOP

Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach after World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luis Enrique was replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s coach on Thursday, two days after the national team was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw...
Yardbarker

"Going to be more motivated than ever" - Clijsters sees Djokovic winning 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne in 2023 with a burning desire to win says Kim Clijsters as she backs him to win the event. In Melbourne last year, Novak Djokovic went through one of the worst periods of his career when he was treated harshly, in the opinion of many. After his VISA was revoked, he was ultimately deported, and as a result, he witnessed Nadal win the trophy for the historic 21st time.
tennisuptodate.com

Former champion Sofia Kenin to kick off 2023 campaign at Hobart International in January

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be making her return to the WTA circuit next season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14, 2023. Kenin, who lifted the Hobart title in 2019, was injury-stricken for the bulk of the 2022 season. The former World No.4 saw her ranking drop outside the top 300, but has slowly been climbing her way back up as she competes in various WTA 125k events.
tennismajors.com

Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year

The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
tennisuptodate.com

Alexander Zverev wins first match back in Diriyah Cup

Alexander Zverev faced his good friend Dominic Thiem at the Diriyah Cup beating him in two short sets 10-8 10-7. The event is played in a unique format with the sets going on until a player reaches the 10th point. Zverev was drawn against Thiem and it was the first match they played in a good while with the German admitting it would be a good experience.
tennisuptodate.com

Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
WTOP

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team’s training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World...

