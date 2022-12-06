Read full article on original website
Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes
A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
Shooting at Suitland High School leaves ninth-grader hospitalized
One student is hospitalized following a shooting at Suitland High School. Prince George's County Police say they were called to the school around 10am Thursday.
WTOP
1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School
A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO...
Bay Net
Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
WTOP
Suspected serial killer pleads guilty in 1987 Fairfax Co. murder
A convicted killer, who in 2021 told police he committed two unsolved murders in the D.C. region, has begun pleading guilty to those killings. After he was indicted by a grand jury in January, Charles Helem pleaded guilty to killing Eige Sober-Adler, 37, back in 1987 in Fairfax County, Virginia.
WTOP
Gas station clerk killed in Montgomery Co. shooting
Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland. Officers responded to a Shell gas station in the White Oak area around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported. On arrival, Montgomery County officers found a male employee of...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Teen injured, another arrested after shooting near Suitland High School
Prince George’s County police said Thursday that one person was injured in a shooting outside Suitland High School.
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on …
WTOP
Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze
A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a...
Bay Net
Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen
UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.
'Take our concerns seriously': DC Neighbors complained of vacant property months before deadly fire
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Some neighbors in the District said one of their worst fears came to light early Wednesday morning. A man was killed in a fire that tore through a vacant building in Northeast. Several residents told WUSA9 they've been warning District leaders about that unsafe property for months.
Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving
Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
2 men found dead from gunshot wounds inside crashed vehicle in Prince George's County
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Prince George's County police say officers investigating a crash found two men shot to death early Wednesday morning. They believe the victims were shot by someone else. Officers of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to investigate a car crash in the 5400 block...
NBC Washington
2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's
Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a single car crash on Route 450 in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 3:40 a.m. Police initially said the 5400 block of Annapolis Road. The two men were...
Prosecution draws closer to resting case in trial over murdered Naval Academy mom
BALTIMORE -- After more than a week with multiple witnesses each day, and hours of testimony, the prosecution in the murder case where a Naval Academy mom was shot and killed, is a step closer to resting its case.Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 as she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends.Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a specialist in the Anne Arundel County state's attorney's office who had reviewed hours of video, tracking the suspect on the night of the murder.In one clip, the video showed...
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
Teacher turns in student found armed with ghost gun at high school in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a teacher caught him with a loaded ghost gun at a high school in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The teenage boy was found with the gun at Central High School located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials said.
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
Student Breaks Out Concealed Gun During School Fight At Maryland High School, Sheriff Says
A potentially scary and tragic scene nearly played out in Charles County when a student in a Maryland high school took out a concealed weapon during a fight with another teen on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, detectives from the Charles Coun…
