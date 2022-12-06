ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Daily Voice

Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes

A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School

A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO...
FORESTVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Gas station clerk killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland. Officers responded to a Shell gas station in the White Oak area around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported. On arrival, Montgomery County officers found a male employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest. D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Two Being Flown Out After Serious Head-On Collision In Helen

UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. – While the second patient, a 54-year-old female was being transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, EMS on board the ambulance requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 is enroute from Joint Base Andrews with a 20 minute ETA.
HELEN, MD
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Men Found Fatally Shot After Crash in Prince George's

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a single car crash on Route 450 in Bladensburg, Maryland, at about 3:40 a.m. Police initially said the 5400 block of Annapolis Road. The two men were...
BLADENSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prosecution draws closer to resting case in trial over murdered Naval Academy mom

BALTIMORE -- After more than a week with multiple witnesses each day, and hours of testimony, the prosecution in the murder case where a Naval Academy mom was shot and killed, is a step closer to resting its case.Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 as she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends.Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a specialist in the Anne Arundel County state's attorney's office who had reviewed hours of video, tracking the suspect on the night of the murder.In one clip, the video showed...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

