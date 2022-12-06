BALTIMORE -- After more than a week with multiple witnesses each day, and hours of testimony, the prosecution in the murder case where a Naval Academy mom was shot and killed, is a step closer to resting its case.Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 as she spent an evening on the patio of an Annapolis hotel with her husband and friends.Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from a specialist in the Anne Arundel County state's attorney's office who had reviewed hours of video, tracking the suspect on the night of the murder.In one clip, the video showed...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO